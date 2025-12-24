Maury Povich said he will come out of retirement to settle rappers' beef, and now fans are speculating whether he could resolve the feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, and bet who will take the lie detector test.

Povich has recently appeared on Sherri, where he revealed to the talk-show host Sherri Shepherd that a rapper feud will make him unretire in the future, and he already has his dream guest in mind.

The former newsman-turned-talk show host said, 'I would come out of retirement if I could get Nicki [Minaj] and Cardi B to settle their differences with lie detector tests,' Povich, who famously used the tests on his daytime talk show.

For those who are not familiar with Povich is a well-known American television personality, best recognized for hosting the long-running talk show Maury.

Over the years, he became famous for tackling controversial and sensational topics, often using lie detector tests to determine the truth in cases of cheating, paternity disputes, and personal conflicts.

Despite the dramatic nature of his show, Maury has been praised for giving people a platform to share their personal stories and seek resolution. Even after retiring, he remains a pop culture icon, frequently referenced in discussions about reality TV and daytime talk shows.

His remarks about coming out of retirement to settle the beef between Minaj and Cardi B are a big deal, as the two had a years-long beef that, at one point, turned physical.

In 2018, at a New York Fashion Week event, a physical altercation reportedly occurred between the two.

The two have turned salty again this year, exchanging nasty remarks and attacking each other. The feud even goes as far as hurling insults at each other's children.

The rivalry between Minaj and Cardi B began around 2017 and 2018. It was fueled by competition between two of the most prominent female rappers in the industry.

Tensions escalated due to perceived clashes over music, awards, and social media remarks, with each artist occasionally taking subtle jabs at the other in interviews and posts.

Meanwhile, fans and media have speculated that the rivalry stems not only from professional competition but also from the pressures and comparisons imposed on women in hip-hop.

However, the Super Base singer didn't only have a feud with Cardi B, she also sparred with SZA, Jay-Z, and even Gavin Newsom in recent months.

Megan Thee Stallion previously weighed in on the rumored feud last year, telling Billboard, 'I don't even know what could be reconciled because, to this day, I still don't know what the problem is.'

With Povich's remarks going viral, fans are now betting who among Cardi B and Nicki Minaj will take the challenge and do the lie detector test. Furthermore, fans are wondering if Povich can really fix the feud between the two.

Fans said that Minaj will do it, unlike Cardi B, even posting a screenshot of Minaj calling for a lie detector test. The fan wrote: 'Nicki would do it, unlike Cardi [B] the liar.'

nicki would do it unlike cardi the liar

One fan also said, 'Nicki is too coked up & bitter. I'd rather continue to watch her sink her career & legacy. But thanks anyway, Maury!'

One netizen even joked that Povich always sticks his finger where it doesn't belong. They said, 'Maury messy a*s always in Black Business...make sure it's streamed LIVE.'

While other fans want to do the lie detector test, some prefer the artist not do it as they enjoyed the feud. One said, 'Tell him to stay the f*ck out of this. We are enjoying the chaos.'

Povich also pitched to settle Kendrick Lamar and Drake's differences. Looks like fans will have something to look forward to in 2026.