A viral discussion thread has ignited fresh scrutiny of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as thousands of anonymous users shared personal stories describing fractured relationships, ethical crises, and disturbing allegations tied to the agency's rapid expansion during the Trump administration's renewed deportation push.

The thread under the question 'If you know an ICE agent personally, what's that relationship like now?' has amassed more than 16,000 upvotes and continues to circulate into early 2026.

While the accounts are anecdotal, they have become a focal point of discussion especially after the Renee Good shooting incident.

Extremism Fears and Claims of Infiltration

One of the most repeated themes in the thread is the belief that ICE's hiring surge absorbed people from far-right extremist circles. Multiple commenters noted that Proud Boys and militia figures in their communities 'went quiet' just as ICE began recruiting aggressively in 2025.

One comment claimed, 'All the 2nd Amendment militia and Proud Boy groups magically evaporated when ICE started hiring. It's not that they changed — they found new employment.' Others echoed the sentiment, arguing that ICE shifted from a bureaucratic enforcement agency to one driven by ideology, leaving 'regular people' to exit while extremists stayed.

These claims remain unproven, but they intersect with documented warnings.

Federal agencies have acknowledged for years the risk of white-supremacist infiltration in law enforcement, and outlets such as The Atlantic have reported on concerns that extremist rhetoric overlaps with immigration enforcement messaging.

ICE has not publicly addressed these allegations.

Abuse Allegations and Stories That Alarmed Readers

Some of the most disturbing posts centre on alleged abuse of power. Users speculated about coercion of detainees, citing widely reported cases of sexual misconduct by ICE employees.

In one exchange, commenters discussed video footage circulating online showing an ICE officer entering a portable toilet with a handcuffed woman. Others referenced reports by the ACLU and Human Rights Watch documenting sexual assault, harassment, and forced labour inside detention facilities.

One commenter wrote that while the claims were horrifying, they were 'disturbing but unsurprising,' pointing to years of unresolved allegations. Senate investigations have previously confirmed hundreds of abuse complaints against ICE personnel, including assaults involving minors.

Broken Families and Social Fallout

Beyond institutional issues, the thread reveals the personal cost. Many users described families fracturing and stories of fallout after a relative joined ICE. Latino families spoke of cutting off siblings. Immigrant spouses described fear and retaliation.

One user recalled being repeatedly pulled over and having their home searched after a family member married an ICE agent, writing, 'If she could make my life this miserable as a citizen, I can't imagine what it's like if you're poor or undocumented.'

Others described agents becoming socially isolated, left with only coworkers after partners and friends walked away.

Agents Quitting: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'

Not all stories focused on misconduct. Some centred on exit from the community.

Several commenters described relatives who joined ICE briefly, then quit. One former Marine said enforcement 'never resonated,' and left after a medical emergency shifted his perspective. 'Best decision I've ever made,' he told his family, later becoming an EMT.

Another user wrote about a DHS veteran who turned down a lucrative return offer — more than $400,000 (approximately £302,000) in combined pay and bonuses — saying he could not reconcile the job with his moral compass.

These confessions come amid heightened national attention on ICE following the fatal Minneapolis shooting of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on 7 January a death that has intensified debate over immigration enforcement tactics and accountability