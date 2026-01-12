Swedish pop star Zara Larsson has publicly called out Trump supporters after a political social media post triggered backlash from conservative users online. The singer shared a list of values she said she supports including immigrants, trans people, welfare and socialism before ending with a blunt statement that she 'f*cking hate ICE'. One line in particular, 'I love criminals', was quickly seized upon by critics accusing her of glorifying crime.

Larsson later pushed back against the criticism, suggesting that Trump supporters were deliberately misinterpreting her message. She clarified that the comment was aimed at highlighting the human consequences of strict immigration policies, not endorsing criminal behaviour. The singer also pointed out what she described as hypocrisy, noting that many of her critics continue to support political figures facing criminal charges themselves.

Zara Larsson I could kiss your brain pic.twitter.com/VOupmdUQa2 — mini⁷ ✿ (@venusjmi) January 11, 2026

The controversy follows Larsson's earlier comments about her partner being denied entry to the United States due to a past offence, an experience she has said shaped her views on immigration enforcement. As reactions continue to pour in, Larsson's comments have reignited debate over celebrity political expression, immigration policy and the polarised nature of online discourse. The singer has made it clear she has no intention of backing down, using her platform to directly challenge critics and stand by her beliefs.