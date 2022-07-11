Formula 1 is once again embroiled in controversy after reports emerged of spectators suffering "discriminatory" abuse during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend. The event was staged at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, where several complaints from fans are now being investigated.

On Friday, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was the first to slam spectators for cheering after he suffered a crash during qualifying. He was not pleased by the way some attendees cheered after his car hit one of the barriers near the stands.

Upon hearing about the abuse experienced by fans, Hamilton said, "Something must be done to ensure races are safe spaces for all." According to reports, members of rival fan groups have been accused of various kinds of unacceptable behaviour against each other. There have also been accounts of homophobic abuse.

According to BBC Sport, Formula 1 was forced to issue a statement confirming that local promoters in Austria have been informed about the incidents and the matter is being taken seriously by all the organisers. F1 management will also be investigating and speaking directly to those who came forward with their complaints.

Meanwhile, Red Bull racing boss Christian Horner also condemned the reports, saying: "We are shocked to hear that there have been some incidents of abusive behaviour in the grandstands and the fan parks. This is completely unacceptable and we hope that security and the authorities deal with this swiftly as there is no place for it in racing or society as a whole."

Scuderia Ferrari echoed Horner's sentiments, saying "There is no room for abuse either verbal or physical against any group of people in sport."

Drivers were also vocal about their thoughts, with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel saying that the sport needs to have "zero tolerance" for abusive behaviour. "Whoever these people are, they should be ashamed of themselves and they should be banned from racing events for their lives," he said.

Meanwhile, reigning world champion Max Verstappen, whose own fans dominated the stands in Austria, said that alcohol consumption must be regulated in order to avoid drunken conflicts. "It's not an excuse, but of course, they watch the races and then they go back and party and have fun and drink alcohol. And sometimes when you drink alcohol, you can do stupid things. I don't say this as an excuse but also these things can be regulated," he said.

Race winner Charles Leclerc of Ferrari is also in favour of tough punishments for abusive fans. "As Formula 1, if we manage to find these people, we need to take hard actions, they shouldn't be allowed to be anywhere close to our sport," he said.