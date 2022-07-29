Charles Leclerc has refused to alter his aggressive driving style even after a catastrophic mistake cost him a potential win at the French GP last weekend. The Ferrari driver was leading the race when he lost the rear of his car and spun out handing title rival Max Verstappen an easy win.

The Monegasque driver qualified in pole position and led the first 17 laps of the race. The Ferrari driver even showed genuine to pace to hold off Verstappen before the Red Bull Racing driver went in for his first stop.

Leclerc was trying to maintain his lead over the Dutch racer ahead of his stop when he made the mistake on lap 18. The former Sauber driver lost the rear of his car and spun into the barriers to record his third DNF of the season - a first through an error of his own.

Leclerc's 38-point deficit to Verstappen in the title race was extended to 63 points after the latter's win in France. The Monaco-born driver accepted his mistake after the race, but ahead of the race at the Hungaroring this weekend he was asked if he will alter his driving style to avoid such errors.

"No, I think that's what gave me the edge in most of the races this year," Leclerc said, as quoted on Sky Sports F1.

"At the beginning of the year, I didn't really know how to manage the car well at some tracks, like Miami I struggled massively at the race but overall, I feel I've got better and better with it, so it's definitely something that I want to keep for sure because it has lots of benefits."

"The downside is it makes the car more difficult to drive, but I am a racing driver and I need to be able to drive a car that is a bit pushier which I do, but this time, I pushed a bit too much on that lap and I paid the price for it," he added.

Leclerc has 10 races to claw back his deficit on Verstappen, and the Ferrari driver feels he is ready to win his first Drivers' world championship. The 24-year-old has been tipped by many to end Ferrari's Drivers' title drought which has stretched from the 2007 season.

"I do feel I'm ready," Leclerc said. "If I look at the first part of the season especially, I think it's been my strongest season in Formula 1. I think in the races especially, I've made another step up which is good."