Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto feels it is unfair to label Charles Leclerc an "error prone" driver after his crash at the French Grand Prix on Sunday. The Monegasque driver crashed out while leading the race to hand title rival Max Verstappen the victory.

It was the the second such error from Leclerc this season, after the Ferrari driver threw away a podium place at the Imola Grand Prix earlier in the year. It was uncharacteristic from the Monaco-born driver, who has previously shown that he is infallible while leading a race with four of his five wins in F1 coming from pole position.

Leclerc looked to be in command of the French GP after showing he had the pace to compete with the Red Bull Racing cars. However, disaster struck on Lap 18 when the former Sauber driver lost the rear of his Ferrari and went spinning into the barrier.

Initially, it seemed like it was a technical issue that caused the spin, but Leclerc admitted that it was a silly mistake on his part. The Ferrari driver lambasted himself for making the mistake and letting Verstappen extend his lead in the Drivers' championship.

Leclerc came under severe criticism from former drivers and experts for his error, but was defended by Binotto. The Ferrari team principal is certain Leclerc will quickly move on from this incident and look to make amends at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

"It is a bit of an unfair judgment," Binotto said, as quoted on Sky Sports F1. "I think that may happen when you are driving to the limit... but there is no reason certainly to blame him."

"We have always seen that Charles is reacting very strongly and well when he is doing mistakes," he added. "I am pretty sure he will be back in Hungary stronger and hungrier."

Leclerc also received support from Red Bull chief Christian Horner. The Englishman refuted claims that the Monaco resident had a "crasher" reputation, with the French GP incident being his first crash of the season.

"I don't think so," Horner told Sky Sports F1. "He is a very strong driver. These two guys are pushing each other so hard and these cars are right on the edge in these conditions. His bad luck was our good luck and it's swung around during the course of the year."