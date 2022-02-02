Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 future remains in doubt with the Mercedes driver yet to reveal if he will return to the grid in 2022. The British racer's stranglehold on the F1 title was broken by Max Verstappen in 2021, and the sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali is hopeful the duo will resume their title battle in the upcoming campaign.

The seven-time champion's future rests on the outcome of the FIA enquiry into the events that led to Hamilton losing the the title fight at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. He is yet to confirm if he will honour the two-year deal with Mercedes until the end of the 2023 campaign.

Mercedes have dropped a number of hints that he will return to the grid to partner George Russell in 2022, but it is only likely to become clear on Feb. 18 when Mercedes launch their new challenger the F1 W13. Domenicali wants Hamilton to return and challenge Verstappen for the title yet again, while he is also hopeful that the other young stars on the grid will join in when the new season gets underway.

2022 will usher in a new era for the sport, with the F1 management hoping to bring the field closer after having seen Mercedes dominate the "Hybrid Era" between 2014 and 2021. Ferrari and Red Bull Racing were their closest challengers, but failed to win a single Constructors' title in the last eight seasons.

"Of course I very much hope that the duel will continue," F1 CEO Domenicali told Bild. "In 2021 the interest was huge thanks to Max and Lewis. But I also hope that other pilots can get involved in the fight for the title."

"We currently have so many young and talented drivers, an extremely strong field," he added. "So the focus right now is whether the new cars will allow more drivers to fight for victories and the title."

Hamilton was seen on social media for the first time since his devastating loss, earlier this week. The Briton appeared in Mercedes gear on the team's page to greet everyone celebrating a Happy Lunar New Year.