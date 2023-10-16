Daniel Ricciardo fans are ecstatic after the Australian managed to get back in the cockpit of a Formula 1 car over the weekend during a Red Bull publicity event in Nashville, Tennessee. He is also expected to be back in racing action for AlphaTauri when the United States Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on October 20-22.

Ricciardo delighted 30,000 fans who showed up at the event in Nashville, but it is certain that no one is more overjoyed than the driver himself. It may be remembered that the 34-year-old got a massive opportunity to be back in an F1 car earlier this season when AlphaTauri sacked Nyck Devries in July.

Ricciardo came onboard to partner up with Yuki Tsunoda for what should have been the rest of the 2023 campaign. Unfortunately, he injured his hand in a crash in August, and required surgery that sidelined him for five races. Rookie Liam Lawson took over the seat while he recovered, but he is finally expected to be back in action this weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo is back in a Red Bull ahead of the US Grand Prix next weekend 🤠 pic.twitter.com/pc2VFV5R4g — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 14, 2023

Back behind the wheel of a Red Bull

Even though he is currently listed officially as an AlphaTauri driver, Ricciardo started the season as the Red Bull Racing Team's reserve driver for 2023. He is understood to have been given the bulk of the marketing responsibilities and is now on a "loan deal" with AlphaTauri.

Even though the team has allowed him to take the race seat, it appears as though he is still expected to fulfil his marketing duties for Red Bull. He was clearly in his element as he entertained the crowd in Nashville with some demo runs and donuts in a Red Bull RB7.

For racing geeks out there, this car holds immense significance as the same one that was driven by Sebastian Vettel during his championship winning season in 2011. He and his teammate Mark Webber also helped the Austrian outfit secure the Constructors' Championship title that year.

Second place or out for Perez

Incidentally, Ricciardo's return to F1 action this week comes at the heels of reports linking him to the second Red Bull seat next season. According to numerous media reports, Red Bull can choose to drop Sergio Perez as Max Verstappen's teammate in 2024 if he fails to secure second place in the championship.

Verstappen already secured his third consecutive title last week, and Perez is being chased for second place by the likes of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), and the Ferrari and McLaren drivers.

Perez had a promising start to his stint with Red Bull, helping Verstappen win his first World Championship title in 2021. However, he has since dropped off in form, and is often qualifying and finishing several places behind his teammate especially since the middle of the current campaign.

He has scored only five points in the last three races and has also failed to reach Q3 in five races. The Mexican's race seat has become a hot topic in recent weeks, and several unconfirmed sources are claiming that Ricciardo could be an option to take over next season.

🚨 Redbull updates : Red Bull has reportedly warned Sergio Pérez that If he loses P2 in the championship this year, they can potentially replace him with Daniel Ricciardo in 2024! 🏎️



#F1 #RedBullRacing #SergioPerez #DanielRicciardo pic.twitter.com/7wwJEkIr2O — FirstSportz F1 (@FirstsportzF1) October 15, 2023

As for AlphaTauri, the seat that would be left vacant could be filled by Lawson, who has impressed so far during his stint as a substitute for the Australian.

Perez holds a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2024, but there are speculations that there is a clause that can allow the team to break the contract if he under-performs. It won't be a first for Red Bull or many other teams in F1, with many drivers getting sacked even in the middle of a season due to poor results.

Those at the Red Bull camp have remained mum on the situation thus far, and it remains to be seen if Ricciardo will have a second chance to get behind the wheel of a Red Bull.