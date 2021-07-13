Riots, petty crimes, violence and hooliganism have marred the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The latest unfortunate report coming from the McLaren Formula 1 team has revealed that one of their drivers, Lando Norris, was mugged after the match which saw England lose against Italy on penalties.

The match ended in a 1-1 stalemate even after extra time, and a penalty shootout allowed the visitors to edge ahead. English fans were already causing trouble before the match started, with several reports of assault against Italy supporters being reported. The situation became much worse when the home team lost.

Unfortunately, they also turned against their own. Apart from racist abuse hurled against English players, British driver Norris was also victimised. He initially shared a photo of himself watching from the stands, where he said: "Proud of our team" on his Instagram story. Things took a bad turn shortly afterwards.

According to a statement released by McLaren, Norris was left shaken after hooligans accosted him as he was on his way to his car after the match. He was subsequently mugged, and his watch was stolen.

"McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken. Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken," read the statement posted on the team's website.

Norris took the opportunity to watch the final in person, owing to the fact that he is in town preparing to compete in this weekend's British Grand Prix in Silverstone. "The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend," the statement said further.

No further comment will be made as the team now considers the incident to be a police matter.

Norris is fortunate that only his limited edition Richard Mille watch worth approximately ₤40k was taken, and there is no indication that he suffered any physical injuries. Unfortunately, it has been reported that several people were assaulted on Sunday, leading to serious injuries and even death.

McLaren will also be relieved, considering that their championship hopes rely heavily on Norris, who has been massively outperforming his teammate Daniel Ricciardo this season. He has already claimed three podium finishes this year, and will be hoping to get to the top step of the podium on his home race on Sunday.