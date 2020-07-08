The Renault DP World F1 Team has officially announced that Fernando Alonso will be joining Esteban Ocon in their driver line-up for the 2021 Formula One season.

Alonso won both of his Formula One World Driver's Championship titles with the Renault F1 team in 2005 and 2006. Renault describes his return to the team as a "bold and meaningful decision for the future." The team also mentioned the "strong historic and emotional bond" between the team and the Spaniard.

Before taking a break away from the sport at the end of the 2018 season, Alonso had 314 Grand Prix starts. Apart from his back-to-back championship titles, he also chalked up 32 race wins and 97 podium finishes.

During his time away from F1, Alonso raced in other forms of motorsport and the team feels that this has enriched his level of experience. They believe that he still has a lot to offer to the team. "He will be an asset in the many efforts to win back the title and will give meaning to Renault's commitment to the highest level of motorsport," read the statement on the team's official website.

"He will also bring to our team, which has grown very fast, a culture of racing and winning to overcome hurdles together. Alongside Esteban, his mission will be to help Renault DP World F1 Team prepare for the 2022 season in the best possible conditions," said Cyril Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault Sport Racing.

This year's silly season started very early, thanks to Sebastian Vettel and Scuderia Ferrari's divorce. Carlos Sainz has been confirmed as Ferrari's second driver for next season alongside Charles Leclerc. Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo vacated his seat at Renault to take over the McLaren spot left open by Sainz.

The chain of events led to the vacancy that opened the door for Alonso's return. Meanwhile. Sebastian Vettel has not confirmed whether or not he has a drive in Formula One for the 2021 season.