Ferrari have fallen behind Red Bull Racing in recent races after making a blistering start to the 2022 Formula 1 campaign. The Austrian team have brought upgrades at every race, and edged ahead in the last two races in Imola and Miami.

The Italian marque continues to lead both the Drivers' and Constructors' championship, but Red Bull have clawed back a big chunk of the deficit in the last two races. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has called on his team to respond and revealed that they will now start bringing upgrades to counter Red Bull's progress.

According to The Race, Ferrari are set for their first major upgrade package at the Spanish Grand Prix next weekend. The Maranello-based team have run their launch spec car with minimum modifications, but are hoping to make a step forward for the start of the European leg of the season.

Ferrari have been quick over a single lap, and have trumped Red Bull regularly in qualifying. However, when it comes to the race, the Austrian team have been a step ahead not only in terms of straight line speed, but also their ability to manage tyre degradation better.

Binotto admitted that the Red Bull is currently around two tenths a lap faster than his Ferrari team, but is hoping the upgrade package helps them close the gap. Ferrari are expected to bring a new floor to Spain, that will help them cure some of their porpoising issues and run the car lower.

"In the next races it will be at least our turn to try to develop as much as we can the car by introducing upgrades," Binotto said. "I think it's not a surprise that we may have a package in Barcelona which will be important for us."

"As usual I hope that the package we are introducing is working as expected in order to try to catch up the current gap we've got compared to the Red Bull."

Red Bull's weight saving upgrades at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola seem to have given them a real advantage over Ferrari. However, Binotto will be hoping that the new package will not only aid them in closing the gap, but it should ideally surpass their rivals in terms of race pace and tyre management.