Ferrari threw away a potential 1-2 finish at the British Grand Prix on July 3 after the Italian team made a wrong strategy call. It was the second time this season, and it was again when Charles Leclerc was at the front.

Two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen has warned the Maranello-based team to have a clear strategy going into races to avoid mistakes. The Finn feels Ferrari's only chance to battle championship leaders Red Bull Racing is if they maximise every advantage on a race weekend.

Max Verstappen suffered damage to his car and came home in seventh after leading on the opening lap. It was a good chance for Ferrari to help Leclerc slash his 49-point gap to the Drivers' Championship leader, but failed to do so with the Monegasque only making up a paltry six points.

It was not a bad day for Ferrari as Carlos Sainz won the race, but their decision not to pit Leclerc under the safety car cost the team a double podium. Leclerc was asked to stay out on used hard tyres, while Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton stopped for a fresh set of soft tyres.

It was impossible, despite a valiant effort, for Leclerc to keep the trio behind. After an impressive battle with Perez and Hamilton, he settled for a fourth place finish leaving him 43 points behind Verstappen and nine points behind the Mexican in second place.

Leclerc was not happy after the race despite agreeing with the team that it was the right call to stay out on used tyres. Hakkinen feels Ferrari allowed Hamilton to close up by not being decisive with their drivers during the race.

"Ferrari hesitated on team strategy, allowing Carlos and Charles to get into a battle which cost them time and allowed Lewis Hamilton to close on them," Hakkinen said in his Unibet column.

"I think the way Carlos handled that situation and then took advantage of having fresh tyres after the final safety car was brilliant."

"But Ferrari need to have a very clear team strategy at each race if they are to challenge Red Bull during the second half of the season," he warned, hinting that the team needs to focus on stacking points for their main title contender.

Ferrari reduced the deficit in the Constructors' championship to 63 points, but are struggling to produce clean races. The F1 juggernaut now moves to Austria for Red Bull's home race this weekend.