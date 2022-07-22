Lewis Hamilton will celebrate a landmark moment at the French Grand Prix this weekend when he suits up for his 300th Formula 1 race. The Briton has had his share of rivalries since making his debut in 2007, but the Mercedes driver has picked one opponent as the best of his career.

The Briton's most recent rival was Max Verstappen, with whom he shared an intense 2021 campaign. The two drivers' rivalry spread into their respective teams - Mercedes and Red Bull Racing - before ending in controversial circumstances at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

However, Hamilton snubbed Verstappen as his most competitive rival to choose two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard was the British racer's teammate at McLaren in 2007, and the duo shared a fractious relationship.

The seven-time world champion ended up finishing ahead of his then reigning world champion teammate in 2007. Alonso was unhappy with his treatment within the team, and decided to quit McLaren after just one season and return to Renault.

Even after the Spaniard's exit, Hamilton has shared some memorable on-track battles with Alonso during the latter's time with Ferrari and currently with Alpine F1. The most recent being when Alonso kept the much quicker Mercedes of Hamilton behind him for a number of laps at last season's Hungarian Grand Prix to help his teammate win.

"I think it's difficult to say who has necessarily been the strongest competitor because every time you're with someone, you're in a different place in your life," Hamilton said, as quoted on Autosport.

"I remember the task of being alongside Fernando when I was 22. I was so young mentally and, of course, OK in terms of skill but it's a lot of pressure to go up against a great like Fernando.

"I would say on pure pace, Fernando [is the toughest]. We had some good battles," the Mercedes ace added. "I wish we could have more. Hopefully he will continue to race so hopefully we'll have more in the future."

Apart from Verstappen and Alonso, Hamilton has also shared memorable rivalries with former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa in 2008, and with former best friend Nico Rosberg during their time together at Mercedes.