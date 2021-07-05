The 2021 Formula 1 championship battle is looking very different from previous seasons, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen very much in the driver's seat. Following the Dutch driver's back-to-back victories in Austria, reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton has admitted: "Max is walking away with it right now and there is not really much we can do about it."

After taking seven straight world titles in a row, the Mercedes team is finding itself in the back foot for the first time in a very long time. Red Bull Racing have now taken five wins in a row, with four of those claimed by Verstappen.

The lone race that was won by Sergio Perez could have been Verstappen's as well, if he had not had a tyre blowout from the lead with five laps to go in Azerbaijan.

Admittedly, the season started as if it was going to be another 2020, with Hamilton winning three of the first four races of the season. The Briton looked to be on his way to cruise to a record-breaking eight world championship title, but Red Bull somehow managed to turn things around.

Read more F1: Max Verstappen is the title favourite but things can change for Lewis Hamilton, Alonso says

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff remains optimistic, considering that only 9 races have been completed. "We have 13-14 races to go. We are one retirement away from Red Bull and we have lost more points than we should have lost to our own mistakes," said Wolff after the Austrian double-header.

What he says is true, knowing that a race victory is worth 25 points. Verstappen can still easily be overtaken if he fails to finish one race and finishes a few places behind Hamilton in another.

Verstappen cruised through the last two races, taking victory from pole position in an unchallenged charge to the chequered flag. However, the F1 circus heads to Silverstone next, which is of course a Mercedes-friendly track.

Red Bull will be fighting to keep their advantage, but Mercedes will not be taking things sitting down. Furthermore, McLaren's Lando Norris is all fired up after starting from the front row in Austria. He will be hoping to challenge the front runners consistently in the coming races, making things more complicated at the front of the grid.

Overall, fans are absolutely delighted to have the most closely-contested F1 season in a number of years.