Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he will never know why he never drove for Ferrari during his Formula 1 career, which all but indicates that he will finish his career with Mercedes. The British racer admitted that it is a dream for every F1 driver, including himself, to don the scarlet overalls of the Italian team.

The seven-time world champion was linked with a move to Maranello on more than one occasion in his career. Even as recently as 2019, he was being looked at as a potential replacement for Sebastian Vettel, when Hamilton professed his long standing dream to drive for F1's most successful team.

Hamilton has spent his entire career with McLaren and Mercedes, but admitted that it was flattering to hear Italian fans asking him to join Ferrari when he walked into Monza for the Italian Grand Prix on many occasions.

"This warmed my heart. But it's pretty amazing that I've never driven for Ferrari in so many years. Because it is a dream for anyone, a goal to be achieved," Hamilton told Sky Sports Italia, as quoted on Stuff.co.nz.

"It has never really been possible and I will never quite know exactly why. I wish them the best and in my near future I will continue to prevent them from winning the world championship."

Hamilton is currently contracted to the Mercedes team until the end of the 2023 campaign. The Briton, who claimed his 100th win at the Russian Grand Prix last weekend, will be 39 years old by the time the 2024 season gets underway, and admits that the thought of retirement has crept up on him a few times in the last four or five years.

"That thought often happens to me. It's like a wave," he said. "It comes and goes. There have been many occasions in the last four or five years when I didn't know if I still wanted to try, to sacrifice myself training at the expense of a personal life."

"I tell myself that if I am still hungry and I train like I was a boy, which I am doing, and if I still get great results [then he should continue] ... [but] if I find myself slower, lacking strength to train, and unmotivated, then I'll know it's time to stop."