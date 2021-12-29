Lewis Hamilton has been missing from public view since his devastating loss to Max Verstappen at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier in December. The British racer, who was ever present on social media, has not been heard from on any social platform since he was denied a record-breaking eighth world title in controversial fashion.

During the absence, there have been speculations about his future in Formula 1. Meanwhile, Toto Wolff suggested that the seven-time champion is at a loss for words to explain events that led to him going from what looked like a comfortable win at the Yas Marina circuit to a heart-braking loss in the space of few laps.

Hamilton's younger brother, Nicolas Hamilton, has alleviated concerns and stated that his brother was doing fine, and was only avoiding the "toxicity" of social media in light of his F1 championship loss to Verstappen. The Briton is said to be spending time with family at his Colorado home, with Nicolas saying that he was "watching the kids ski."

"Yeah, Lewis is fine. He's just having a bit of a social media break which I don't blame him for. Social media can be a very toxic place. But, yeah, he's cool there. He's fine. Yeah, he's alright. He's currently on... he's watching the kids ski at the moment," the younger Hamilton said.

Hamilton was gracious in defeat in the immediate aftermath of the race in Abu Dhabi, despite commenting on the radio that the "race result was manipulated." The former McLaren driver refused to attend the FIA prize giving gala in Paris, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff suggesting that they were disillusioned with the sport.

A number of people including former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone have suggested that Hamilton could walk away from the sport, but the Briton is said to have told the team that he will return after a short break to prepare for another title assault in 2022.