Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is well on his way to a seventh World Championship title this season. However, the British ace says that he is "much prouder" of his work towards promoting equality than potentially equalling Michael Schumacher's record.

The record-equalling seventh Drivers' World Championship may potentially be clinched this weekend at the Turkish Grand Prix. Hamilton only needs to make sure that Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas does not score seven points more than him. If it doesn't happen this weekend for one reason or another, everyone knows that the title will eventually fall on Hamilton's lap considering the dominance he has been showing all season.

However, according to the BBC, Hamilton has downplayed the significance of the feat. He said, "The drivers' title doesn't necessarily impact people's lives. Trying to improve conditions for people around the world - equal human rights - that's the most important thing to me."

Racing fans all over the world are waiting with bated breath as Hamilton sits on the verge of going level with Schumacher, whose record was long believed to be unsurmountable. However, the man himself is more focused on his advocacies.

Hamilton also said numerous times that he is not thinking about the record. He claimed that he was "just focused on trying to do a good job, just taking it one race at a time, trying to do the best we can as a team, not thinking about anything else."

This strategy has proven useful, as it takes the pressure off in order to produce a calmer, more effective performance. "For me it is another race, I need to approach it exactly as I have in the past," he said.

Hamilton has also previously hinted that he is uncertain if he will continue racing next season. He has not been officially confirmed for next year's Mercedes seat, and it remains to be seen if he will announce a shock exit.