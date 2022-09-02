Formula one stars Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have patched things up ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. It may be remembered that the Alpine driver made some scathing comments about the Mercedes driver after they collided in the opening lap of last Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Alonso was fuming after Hamilton squeezed into him while trying to overtake, causing the Mercedes to ride the Alpine's wheel and get catapulted into the air. Immediately after, the Spaniard called the Briton and "idiot" on his team radio, and even commented that he only knew how to race from the front of the grid.

Hamilton was forced to retire due to the damage sustained by his car from the impact after it crashed back down the tarmac. When he was interviewed after he returned to the garage, he completely accepted the blame for the collision. He then refused to comment on Alonso's words, saying only, "nice to know how he feels."

📰: Fernando Alonso pictured with the special cap Lewis Hamilton signed for him after the Belgian GP clash.#F1#DutchGP pic.twitter.com/uhTtQxi5gx — F1 Naija 🇳🇬 (@f1_naija) September 1, 2022

After that, the seven-time world champion made light of the situation by posting a photo of a signed cap labelled "To Fernando."

On Friday, Alonso confirmed that they have patched things up. He shared a photo of himself posing with Hamilton as he held up his new cap. Both drivers were seen beaming at the camera.

Alonso went to the Mercedes garage to collect his gift and admitted that he apologised to his former McLaren teammate for the comments he made. "Yes, I apologise. I was not thinking about what I said. I don't think that there was much to blame in that moment, to be honest, looking at the replays and everything, because it's a first lap incident, we are all very close together," he said, as quoted by The Sun.

He then went to praise Hamilton, saying: "I have huge respect. I have absolutely no problems with him. The heat of the moment and the adrenaline of the moment, fighting for finally top two, top three, made me say those comments that I should not say."

Hamilton also played down the alleged feud between them, saying that it was a learning moment for him. "With the cap it was just a little fun thing. It's good to have fun sometimes with these things. For me, I am always trying to be a better driver."

Alonso also claimed that media outlets often blow things out of proportion when comments are made against a British driver compared to when it is the other way around.

Nevertheless, both drivers will be back in action this weekend at the Zandvoort Circuit, where local bet Max Verstappen is expected to extend his world championship lead.