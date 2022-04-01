Mercedes F1 team driver Lewis Hamilton has raised some concerns about his mental health after he posted a worrying message on social media. The Briton has had a difficult start to the 2022 season, with his team proving to be a lot less competitive than they had been in previous years.

The 37-year-old also endured a difficult 2021 season where he had an intense battle with Red Bull racing driver Max Verstapppen. The Dutchman eventually won the championship by overtaking Hamilton in the final lap of the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton's loss came after a controversial call by race director Michael Masi, which the Briton believed to be a manipulation of the result to suit his opponent.

Hamilton disappeared from the public eye throughout the break, and has now admitted that he needs to put in a "constant effort to keep going." He took to Instagram on Thursday to share that he had "been suffering for a long time."

He wrote, "It has been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us. Hard some days to stay positive. I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting. We have so much to do and to achieve."

Indeed, it has been a tough year, with Mercedes failing to match the pace of frontrunners Ferrari and last year's rivals, Red Bull. Hamilton and his new teammate George Russell only finished third and fourth in the opening race in Bahrain. Things got even worse last week when Hamilton was eliminated in Q1 in Saudi Arabia and only managed to finish the race in 10th place.

"I am writing to tell you it is OK to to feel the way you do, just know that you are not alone and that we are going to get through this. A friend reminded me today, you are so powerful and you can do anything you put your mind to. We can do anything we put our mind to," he said, in an attempt to uplift others who are also struggling.

"Let's remember to live in gratitude for another day to rise. Sending you love and light," Hamilton added.

Last week, apart from the dismal results on track, Hamilton also revealed how stressful it was for the F1 community after they were essentially forced to race even after an Aramco facility was attacked by Houthi rebels just 10 kilometres away from the Corniche circuit in Saudi Arabia.

"I just want to go home" said Hamilton after the Saudi Arabian GP, admitting that he was just relieved that everyone was safe.

"I am just looking forward to getting out. I just want to go home," he added.

The Mercedes team will be hoping to find an improvement when the F1 circus returns to Australia next week.