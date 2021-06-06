Formula One drivers' championship leader Max Verstappen lost his cool and cursed his luck after yet another qualifying session was cut short due to a crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc claimed pole position after Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda buried his car into the barriers late into Q1. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz also crashed into the barriers after he took evading action and escaped crashing straight into the back of Tsunoda's car.

The session was red flagged and was no longer restarted because there was so little time remaining. This meant that just like in Monaco when Leclerc crashed towards the end of the session, most of the drivers were denied their chance at a final flying lap. Verstappen had to settle for third place behind Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen had a strong chance to put his Red Bull in front of Leclerc both in Monaco and in Baku, but he was denied the chance to prove it. In Monaco, he remained calm and philosophical about the situation, saying that incidents can happen to anyone. He went on to win the race fromm the front after Leclerc failed to start due to damage from the qualifying crahs.

This time, with the same thing happening in qualifying, Verstappen was not able to hold back, He was clearly irate as he stepped up to the mic after the session. "It was just a stupid qualifying to be honest. Anyway, it is what it is. Still P3. We have a good car, good recovery from FP3 obviously for us.," he said, referring to the numerous red flags throughout qualifying.

Earlier in the session, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) had also crashed, causing delays.

Nevertheless, Verstappen said that he is confident in his car, and that he will e competitive on Sunday. However, his frustration is understandable, considering the fact that his main championship rival, Lewis Hamilton, is starting in front of him in second place in his Mercedes.

"I think everything was working out fine and all this **** is all the time happening... in Q3. It's just unfortunate but it's a street circuit, so these things can happen. And like I said, our car's strong so I just hope that tomorrow in the race, we can look after our tyres and score good points."

Verstappen was confident that he had a chance to take pole, and in a circuit like Baku, it could make all the difference.