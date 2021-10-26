Sky Sports Formula 1 commentator and former F1 driver Martin Brundle has called on celebrities and their entourage to show more "respect" after his flare up with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion's (MTS) minders at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday.

It was the weekend when Brundle's hugely popular Grid Walk returned after restrictions were lifted following limited access due to Covid-19. The former F1 racer is famous for his chats with not only drivers, but also the many celebrities that are invited by the F1 organisers.

As Brundle made his way along the grid, he came across MTS, who was a guest of the Red Bull Racing team where she was promoting the Cash App. The Sky Sports F1 expert walked alongside the rapper asking her if she had a freestyle rap for F1, but he was pushed away by one of her bodyguards before MTS intervened.

"I think she's happy... okay boss," said Brundle to an aggressive bodyguard before asking the artist if she had any rap for F1.

After she replied saying: "I have no rap today, I'm sorry..." Brundle asked who she would be supporting, before another minder stepped in.

One of MTS's companions then told him that he "couldn't do that" – before Brundle hit back and said: "I can do that, because I did."

The coverage of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday, and according to Autosport, a number of fans hit back stating that celebrities should not accept invites if they are not willing to help promote the show and be interviewed.

Brundle responded to the furor over the incident with MTS and made it clear that he is not intimidated by celebrities and their bodyguards. He simply stated that they need to show some "respect and manners" while on the grid, where the F1 drivers are the stars of the show.

"I have felt under pressure on the grid before but by people called Senna, Prost, Schumacher, Mansell, Piquet and so on," Brundle wrote. "Bodyguards visiting the grid for the first time don't bother me, everyone's got a job to do, but they could maybe learn some manners and respect on our patch."

The MTS snub was not an isolated incident for Brundle during his grid walk, as the popular F1 commentator was also snubbed by Serena Williams. It was taken in good spirits by the Sky Sports pundit who simply claimed that it was a "double fault".