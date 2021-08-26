On August 25, global streaming giant Netflix dropped the official trailer for "Schumacher," a documentary on the life and career of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher. Incidentally, the trailer was released exactly thirty years since the German legend made his Formula 1 debut at the Belgian Grand Prix for Benetton back in 1991.

In a somewhat bittersweet move, Schumacher's son Mick shared the trailer via his own social media account after Formula 1 uploaded it on Twitter. Mick is currently in his rookie season in Formula 1, where he is driving for the Haas team.

According to the official F1 website, "Schumacher" is "a documentary set to provide an intimate portrait of the seven-time champion."

The Schumacher family is known to be very private, especially since Michael's skiing accident in December 2013. However, this documentary reportedly has their full support.

It will cover the beginnings of his career, starting from his childhood learning the ropes of motor racing at his father's karting track in Kerpen, Germany. The trailer shows clips from Michael's early racing days, wherein he was competing with limited resources and still winning against the odds.

As expected, the film will also cover Michael's run to a record seven F1 Driver's World Championship titles while driving for Benetton and Scuderia Ferrari. During his lengthy career and on his way to those championship titles, he won 91 race victories, a record that has only recently been broken by Lewis Hamilton.

Apart from looking back at his successful career, the documentary also promises a more intimate glimpse into the man himself and his personal life. There will be interviews with close friends and family members, never-before seen footage and home videos.

It is unclear if the film will reveal details about Michael's health and his current condition many years since disappearing from the spotlight. He has not been seen in public since his accident, and fans are continuing to pray for his health.

"Schumacher" starts streaming on Netflix on September 15, 2021.