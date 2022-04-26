As if he didn't suffer enough on-track at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix over the weekend, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is also having to dodge barbs that are being thrown his way by former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg.

The 2016 world champion has been making a career for himself as a regular guest commentator on the Sky Sports Formula 1 coverage this season, and he had a lot to say about Hamilton's disastrous weekend at Imola. In fact, the Briton been having a miserable 2022 season so far, but the weekend in Italy was by far the worst.

On Friday, both Mercedes cars driven by Hamilton and George Russell failed to make it into Q3. On the Saturday sprint race, Hamilton could only finish way back in 14th place while Russell was in 11th. Things did not improve much for Hamilton in the main race on Sunday, as he crossed the flag in 13th place way behind Russell who managed to climb up to 4th.

The worst part of the weekend was the fact that Hamilton was lapped by race winner Max Verstappen in his Red Bull. The two fought to the bitter end for the championship until the last lap in 2021, but now any hopes of revenge for Hamilton have completely disintegrated.

"Just when you thought for Lewis it can't get any worse than it is, you've got his archrival, Max Verstappen, coming from behind, is going to lap him. That is going to be painful, and I think for Max, he's going to have a little smile in his helmet when he goes by," said Rosberg, while speaking as a guest commentator for Sky Sports.

Later, Rosberg was in the middle of discussing Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's spin in the closing stages of the race, but he got distracted as the director showed Hamilton trying unsuccessfully to pass Gasly. "I think [Ferrari] maybe should have tried one more lap to see if the wing will hold on ok, as we are seeing Lewis trying for the 20th time to get by Gasly unsuccessfully, which must be so painful for him," Rosberg said.

At the end of the race, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff could be heard apologising to Hamilton over the radio, saying that the car was "undrivable." However, Rosberg was not buying it, putting the bad result plainly on Hamilton's shoulders.

"It's not quite the truth. Let's remember that [teammate George] Russell is in P4 with that same car. So Lewis definitely had a big role to play in that poor result this weekend," he said.

F1 fans were quick to pick up on the shade, with many sharing clips of Rosberg's commentary. Right now, everyone is remembering how Rosberg unexpectedly quit F1 in 2016 just after snatching the title away from Hamilton in a nightmare season that drained every bit of his energy. There is no secret that the relationship between the two ended in shambles after such a competitive season, and now fans are speculating that Rosberg could be enjoying watching Hamilton on the losing end.