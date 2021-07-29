Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that the team have new evidence for their Silverstone crash protest that will put the incident in a "different light."

The Austrian team have asked for a review of the first lap incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, that sent the championship leader flying into the barriers and suffering a 51G impact. The Dutchman was hospitalised for checks, as the Mercedes driver overcame a 10-second penalty to win the race.

Red Bull were furious with the minimal penalty for what they feel was a dangerous move by Hamilton. They requested a formal review ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, with the initial review set to take place on Thursday.

It has been made clear that new evidence will be needed to keep the review alive and Marko is certain that Red Bull possess the necessary tools to ensure the incident is re-looked at.

"We are glad it came to this revision and then we will see how they judge it. But I think what we bring forward will put it [the incident] in a different light," Marko said during an interview with RTL.

"We have footages, but the key point is that we will bring new evidences, although please understand I can't disclose the exact details," he added. "Those facts will be brought forward on Thursday during the meeting and we hope it will lead to a reassessment of the penalty."

Marko feels the penalty awarded during the British Grand Prix was too lenient and went on to suggest a much more harsher penalty for Hamilton. The Red Bull chief is aware that Mercedes' seven-time world champion could even be acquitted but is hopeful that the championship leading team will come out on top.

"Appropriate is a penalty that would have prevented a victory. Drive-through or a suspension for the next race. Something along these lines," Marko said talking about what the penalty should be.

"Our only concern is that the new findings are taken into account and that Max can clearly see we are fully behind him."