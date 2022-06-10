Red Bull Racing have the fastest car in a straight line in 2022. It is the first time since the hybrid era got underway that the Austrian team have a top speed advantage over the rest of the grid, and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko feels they can use it to pull away from title rivals Ferrari.

In the seven Formula 1 races so far this season, Red Bull have shown a considerable advantage on the straights over Ferrari. Max Verstappen was able to use his superior pace to beat Charles Leclerc at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the race in Miami.

Marko feels it could be a similar situation at the Baku City Circuit this weekend with its long straight in the final sector. The 79-year-old feels even the next race in Canada will suit Red Bull owing to the high powered nature of the track.

"For the first time in the hybrid era, we have the fastest car on the straights," Marko said, as quoted on Sports Mole. "We used to be one of the slowest teams in that way, but in Jeddah and Miami we beat Ferrari because of our better top speed."

"The next circuits have long straights - Baku's is the longest of the entire calendar."

Ferrari were expected to excel in Spain and Monaco - the last two Grands Prix, but an engine failure for Leclerc and a poor strategy call from Ferrari gifted the win to Verstappen and Sergio Perez respectively.

If Red Bull utilise their advantage at the next two races, they could very well leave the Italian team trailing by a huge margin in their championship battle. Red Bull is already 36 points ahead in the Constructors' championship, while Verstappen leads Leclerc by nine points.

"Ferrari is especially fast in slow corners but the next two circuits don't have many of them," Marko added. "I hope we can use our advantage in the next races. With a bit of luck we won on the last two real Ferrari circuits, and now we want to beat them on our own again."

"A win is nice enough, but a one-two would of course be twice as nice," the Red Bull chief said. "However, we should not underestimate Leclerc and Ferrari."