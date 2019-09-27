Lewis Hamilton reportedly stated in an interview that he is not a favourite to win any of the remaining races this season. As we speak, six more races are to be held in 2019. As of now, Hamilton has won 8 races. However, he feels that his successful run might not continue throughout the remainder of the year.

Hamilton mentioned that his team, Mercedes, isn't the favourite in any of the remaining races this season. However, the reigning champion remained optimistic. Hamilton mentioned that he and his teammate should focus on getting their cars to the right position in the qualifying round, and that will help them to get a great finish during the race.

As BBC reports, Hamilton said, "It is not my job to worry but we are conscious of the position we are in. There isn't a short-term fix but there are other areas we can do better in."

Thanks to a stellar first half of the season, the Mercedes star has a 65 point lead ahead of his teammate, Valtteri Bottas. However, in the past five races, it was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who scored the most points. Ferrari won the last three races that were held in Belgium, Italy, and Singapore.

In Spa-Francorchamps and Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, it was the wonder boy from Monaco who clinched the winner's trophy. On the other hand, the recently concluded Singapore GP at the Marina Bay Street Circuit saw Leclerc's teammate Sebastian Vettel end his year-long drought and emerge victorious.

The last time Hamilton ended up on the top step of the podium was during the Hungarian GP at the Hungaroring on August 4. Since then, the British driver is yet to replicate his success. This Sunday, Hamilton will have an opportunity to prove himself yet again as the Russian GP is about to be held at the Sochi Autodrom. However, with Hamilton himself not confident about his performance, his fans are highly skeptical.