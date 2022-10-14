Mick Schumacher has been in the hot seat in recent weeks after teams up and down the F1 paddock started to confirm their driver line-ups for the 2023 season. While some feel that the Haas driver is in danger of losing his seat especially after his latest crash at the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend, he claims that he would be surprised if the team ends negotiations for his new contract because of that shunt.

Schumacher smashed into the barriers at the Suzuka circuit on Friday after he lost control of his car during FP1. He missed FP2 as Haas mechanics scrambled to get his car repaired for Saturday action.

The entire weekend was disappointing for Haas, with Schumacher finishing the shortened race all the way back in 17th place, a few places behind teammate Kevin Magnussen in 14th.

When asked about his crash and the effect it may have on his contract, Schumacher said, "I would be surprised if that were a factor for extending the contract. I mean, the performance is there."

He told Sky Sports: "Pressure is something I've had to deal with for a long time, probably my whole life. It doesn't bother me and I always want to do my best."

The speculations came after team principal Gunther Steiner expressed his concerns over Schumacher's crashes in Saudi Arabia and Monaco, which had already slashed the team's already tight budget.

However, Steiner said that while they have not agreed on a contract for next season, Schumacher has an advantage over potential replacements because he has been working with the team for two years.

Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg had been named as potential replacements, but Autosport quoted Steiner saying: "If you can have somebody you work with for two years, it's better than bringing somebody new in, because as I always said you don't have the learning time."

Other drivers like Antonio Giovinazzi and Pietro Fittipaldi are looking for open seats, but only Haas and Williams have not confirmed their line-ups for next season.