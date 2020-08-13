BWT Racing Point F1 driver Sergio Perez has tested negative for COVID-19. The Mexican has been cleared to return to the paddock to compete in this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

The FIA announced that Perez has returned a negative test result just two weeks after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The 30-year-old is so far the only F1 driver to have contracted COVID-19. Following his positive test in between the Hungarian and British Grands Prix, he went into self-quarantine and was forced to miss the two consecutive races at Silverstone.

CONFIRMED: We're pleased to share the news that @SChecoPerez has tested negative for COVID-19 ðŸ’ª



The @fia have confirmed that Checo can return to the @F1 paddock and he will compete for the team in this weekendâ€™s #SpanishGP ðŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/adYfWW5jWU August 13, 2020

Former Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg was called up to drive for Racing Point opposite Lance Stroll. The German received the call on Thursday, and on Friday morning, he was at the Racing Point headquarters getting fitted for a seat. Just a few hours later, he took the car out for the first free practice session. Luckily, the Racing Point HQ happened to be just minutes away from the Silverstone circuit.

In what could have been a dream return to F1 at the British Grand Prix, Hulkenberg encountered a major mishap when his car failed to fire up just before the race on Sunday. #Hulkenback didn't materialise at the British Grand Prix after he did not even get to race a single lap. However, the story was very different at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix a week later.

Hulkenberg qualified in 3rd place just ahead of eventual winner Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing). He finished the race in 7th place, earning 6 championship points.

After a strong result last week, Hulkenberg will now have to bid a bittersweet farewell to F1 once again. However, rumours are flying that both Haas and Alfa Romeo are already making offers for his services next season.

Meanwhile, Perez will be keen to get back in the cockpit to show Racing Point (and other teams) what he can do. His seat for next season is in danger, after 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been linked to the team. He may need to excel in the coming races to grab one of the very few unconfirmed seats for next season.