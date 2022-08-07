The Formula 1 silly season is well and truly under way, triggered by Aston Martin's announcement on Fernando Alonso's multi-year deal. Now, McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo finds himself in the the middle of a game of musical chairs as his future is put in limbo.

The Australian has confirmed just a few weeks ago that he has no intention of hanging up his helmet at the end of the current season. However, due to the fact that he does not appear to be able to adjust to his car even after more than a season and a half, with McLaren, speculations are rife that the team is letting him go and he may either head back to Alpine (formerly Renault) or be forced to retire.

After Alonso announced that he will vacate his Alpine seat next year to fill the one that will be left by the retiring Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, the team immediately announced that rookie Oscar Piastri will take over from the Spaniard. However, Piastri announced less than two hours later that he won't be joining Alpine, leading many to believe that he already has an agreement with McLaren.

It seems clear that Lando Norris will stay, leaving Ricciardo out on the street. Fans weighed in on whether or not they believed he should stay or go. He is one of the fan favourites, and supporters came out in force on social media.

One showed a clip of his driving skills from the recently-concluded Hungarian GP:

For all those who say Daniel Riccardo is finished. Take a look at the double overtake at Hungarian GP 2022 before he had to go on hard tyres.



Off you go #DR3#danielricciardo @danielricciardo pic.twitter.com/P90lG5LGHZ — Momos (@Mohit853) August 2, 2022

Another slammed the team for their treatment of the Australian:

Daniel Ricciardo is the prime example of deserving better — bea (@formulabix) August 5, 2022

Another said that Mclaren owe the driver an explanation if they indeed have a contract with Piastri:

if oscar to mclaren is true someone owes daniel ricciardo one hell of an apology, firstly for making him feel like he had a seat whilst knowingly negotiating with piastri, secondly for letting this all play out publicly and lastly for the way he's been their scapegoat for 2 years — charlie ¹ (@rbrleclerc) August 5, 2022

While there are still a number of options for Ricciardo, many F1 fans are also saying that his performances, especially against teammate Lando Norris, have shown that he has lost his edge.

if i was daniel ricciardo i would simply retire rather than go back to a team i left i’d be too embarrassed — shiv coded kendall girl (@noeImiIIers) August 2, 2022

Daniel Ricciardo losing five seconds to Lance in one corner before crashing into him in the next:#wtf1 #stop #please #retire pic.twitter.com/y0yUfr8iS1 — CanadianF1fan951 (@f1fan951) July 31, 2022

Ricciardo is also one of the highest paid drivers on the grid, meaning not too many teams will be keen on signing him over a promising new rookie as long as they have enough experience on the other seat.

The new generation of drivers have had a number of standouts, showing that a gamble on a promising talent can really pay off, such as with Norris. More than halfway through the current season, Norris has 76 points against Ricciardo's 19. It's a huge gap, one that reflects the same results as last season where they finished with 160 and 115 points respectively.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but there is no doubt that millions of fans are feeling a lot of anxiety at the moment, just like the driver himself.