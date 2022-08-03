The Alpine Team's Formula 1 future exploded into disarray on Monday after Oscar Piastri dropped a major bombshell. The young Australian, who has been part of the French outfit for four years, claimed that he will not drive for them in 2023.

Piastri's announcement came just one hour after Alpine had confirmed him as Aston Martin bound Fernando Alonso's replacement for the 2023 season. The former F2 champion revealed that the team had made the announcement without his consent.

"I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year," Piastri wrote on Twitter Tuesday night.

"This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year."

#F1 silly season just got crazy 🤯



Where will @OscarPiastri be driving in 2023 ❓ pic.twitter.com/EnBVUl88p9 — F1 Australian Grand Prix (@ausgrandprix) August 3, 2022

According to ESPN, Piastri has signed a pre-contract agreement with McLaren, who are Alpine's direct rivals in the Constructors' championship in 2022. Although, the exact terms of the deal are unclear, with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo contracted to the Woking-based team for 2023.

McLaren are hoping to move Ricciardo on as soon as possible, with the Australian struggling to get to grips with the car after joining them in 2021. The former Red Bull Racing driver has consistently been outperformed by his highly-rated but far less experienced teammate - Norris.

Ricciardo, however, has a watertight contract with the British racing team, and has no intention of leaving until after his contract expires in 2023. But, the eight-time F1 race winner could decide to leave if his current employers begin openly courting replacements in the coming weeks.

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer made it clear that they are still banking on Piastri to honour his contract to the team. The former Aston Martin team principal was not aware of any agreement with McLaren, but accepted that the Australian along with his manager - former F1 driver Mark Webber - were considering their options.

"I'm not privy to whatever pre-arrangements he has with McLaren, if any at all," Szafnauer told Autosport. "But I hear the same rumours that you do in the pitlane. But what I do know is that he does have contractual obligations to us. And we do to him. And we've been honouring those obligations all year."

"And our obligations to him this year was to be a reserve driver, to also put him in last year's car for a significant amount of time. We're well over half that programme of 5000 kilometres, which isn't insignificant, in last year's car, in preparation for a race next year."

Piastri's manager was said to be looking at alternative options after it became clear that Alpine were keen to retain Alonso for 2023. However, the French manufacturer were blindsided by the Spaniard's decision to sign a multi-year deal with Aston Martin to replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel.

"Oscar and his camp are considering their options, whatever that means," the 57-year-old said when asked if Piastri has communicated his desire to race elsewhere.

Alpine are certain to take legal action if Piastri decides to leave the team despite holding a contract for 2023 and an option for 2024. It could be a whirlwind 48 hours for the Enstone-based team as they face the prospect of not only losing a two-time world champion, but also a driver viewed as a potential future champion.