Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso has been in the headlines as of late thanks to the phenomenal resurgence of his career. However, he has now found himself all over the gossip columns as well after being linked with American singer Taylor Swift. Incidentally, the Spaniard even fuelled the flames surrounding the rumours through a cheeky post on social media.

Multiple media outlets are pointing at pop culture Instagram account DeuxMoi as the source of the news. An anonymous email sent to the account reportedly claims that the two-time Formula One world champion and the multi-Grammy Award winner have started dating about a week ago. The relationship is said to be "nothing serious" but is thought to be plausible as both are presumably single.

While the rumours have yet to be confirmed, Alonso pointedly addressed them and even added fuel to the flames by posting a short video of himself on TikTok while listening to Swift's song titled "Karma." He then winks cheekily at the camera without saying anything else, sending fans into a frenzy.

What's even more intriguing is that Alonso captioned the post "race week era," in what is an obvious nod to the singer's current "Eras Tour." The 41-year-old Spaniard then commented "feeling 33," which many think may be a reference to Taylor's song "22" or to the hitmaker's age.

The speculations gained traction because both celebrities are believed to be single and ready to mingle.

Earlier this month, Alonso personally confirmed via social media that he has ended his relationship with German journalist Andrea Schlager after a year of being together. Both he and Schlager posted a statement on their respective accounts saying: "We wanted to tell you that our relationship as a couple ended. We have been lucky enough to share a fantastic time together, and it will continue to be so, but on a different form of affection."

Alonso was previously married to Spanish singer Raquel del Rosario from 2006 to 2011, and has since also been in relationships with Dasha Kapustina, Lara Alvarez and Linda Morselli.

The two-time F1 world champion has had a long, successful career in motorsport, but has so far not been able to settle down and have children. Nevertheless, his career is on an upward trajectory after his move to the Aston Martin team this season. He has finished on the podium in all of the the first three races so far, and hopes are high that the team can find a way to steal a victory away from the Red Bulls.

Meanwhile, Swift also made headlines in recent weeks after news broke that she and boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn have broken up. The singer and the actor have not confirmed the reports but Alwyn has notably been absent from any of Swift's tour dates.

Eagle-eyed fans have been on the lookout for Alwyn, and his presence has been missed. However, others claim that he is simply busy filming on location and could not personally join the singer on her tour.

Despite his possible alibi, they have not appeared on each other's social media posts nor have they been photographed together. They have always kept their relationship mostly private, so there is still a chance that the breakup rumours may be unfounded.

Swift's fans have suddenly started to analyse her latest album to look for clues about the possible breakup. Others are also hilariously connecting lyrics to Alonso, even though the songs were obviously written months ago.

Fans have clearly gotten carried away despite the unconfirmed rumours, but Alonso's TikTok post certainly got a lot of people excited about the possibility. Memes have also started popping up on the internet, with many poking fun at the height difference between the two celebrities. Swift is several inches taller than the F1 racer, making them an odd looking couple if they are indeed together.