Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's relationship hit rock bottom at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix when the Dutchman refused to listen to team orders to help his teammate. The two-time world champion has now indirectly told his Red Bull Racing colleague to accept his role as the number two.

Perez has willingly played the part of the number two driver for much of his time at Red Bull, including playing a key role in helping Verstappen win the 2021 title. Even in 2022, the Mexican driver gave up positions on numerous occasions to help his teammate extend his gap at the top of the Drivers' Championship.

But, when it came to getting his teammate's help, he was left high and dry in Brazil. Verstappen was instructed to give up fifth place to help his teammate in his battle for second in the Drivers' championship against Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, but the Dutch racer refused and blasted the team for making the request.

In what seems like comments directed at Perez, Verstappen feels certain drivers should accept their role as the team's number two. The 2022 world champion believes it will serve them better in the long run if they stop living in a "fairytale world" and harbour hopes of winning the title.

"I'm not going to name names, but you have to accept your role," Verstappen said, as quoted on Sports Mole.

"Some drivers can't do that and then things go completely wrong. Then they won't last long," he added. "You can't live in a fairytale world."

The Red Bull driver's comments are not going to help his ailing relationship with his teammate. Verstappen did not stop at his indirect jibe, he went on to further make his point by using Valtteri Bottas as an example - talking about the Finnish racer's time at Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's number two.

"He (Bottas) still finished on the podium, he won a few races and took pole positions. But you just have to accept that the driver next to you is slightly better," Verstappen said. "That's fine, that can happen."

Red Bull will start the 2023 season as the favourites, but a feud between the team's pilots could aid the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes, who will be hoping to close the gap and take the fight to the Austrian team.