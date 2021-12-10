The focus of the motorsport world will be on Abu Dhabi this weekend, as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton get ready to conclude what has been one of the most intense battles for the Formula 1 World Championship in recent memory. For the first time since 1974, two drivers go into the final round of the season level on points. After 21 races, they are at a deadlock after swapping the lead at various stages during the campaign.

While Mercedes and Toto Wolff continue their mind games by constantly insinuating that Verstappen could crash into Hamilton to decide the outcome of the championship, the Dutchman is simply focused on the race in Abu Dhabi. The Red Bull Racing driver says that he will do "whatever is necessary" to win his first F1 World Championship title, but insisted that causing a collision is not part of his plan, which he feels is a media narrative.

Hamilton has won the last three races to bring himself level on points going into the final race, and the last outing in Saudi Arabia saw the two drivers make contact as Verstappen picked up two time penalties for on-track infringements. The Dutchman feels there is no need for any "clear the air" talks between the two title rivals, as he believes both of them are only looking to finish at the top when the chequered flag waves on Sunday.

"I don't think we need to sit down," Verstappen said Thursday, as quoted on F1.com. "You know, we are both here to win and we will do everything to win, and win the championship ultimately – whatever of course is necessary in terms of points."

I think we have raced really well together the whole year, I think we put on a great show for everyone at the end of the day, so hopefully of course we can do the same here," the Dutchman added.

If both drivers fail to finish the race on Sunday, Verstappen will win the title on account of having won more races than his Mercedes counterpart. However, he made it clear that as a driver he does not go into a race thinking about causing a collision, and believes it is simply a media narrative to build a story around the title battle.

"As a driver, you don't think about these things. You go to a weekend where you just want to do the best you can, as a team, and of course you try to win the race," Verstappen said.

"But naturally the media starts to say these things, so I don't really have a lot more to comment on that. I think I arrive here just trying to do the best I can, trying to be the best prepared and of course naturally trying to win this weekend."