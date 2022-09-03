Earlier this week, Formula 1 fans were shocked when McLaren driver Lando Norris suddenly announced his breakup with Portuguese model Luisa Oliveira on his Instagram account. Now, it has been revealed that the breakup announcement came shortly after his flirty DMs to Dutch underwear model Randi Hartman were leaked.

The announcement caught fans off guard especially after the former couple shared a lot of photos from their seemingly loved-up summer vacation together.

Lando Norris and Luisinha Oliveira have broken up according to Lando’s instagram💔 pic.twitter.com/zI0kRWWDpp — AnythingF1 (@AnythingF1_) September 1, 2022

According to The Sun, the British driver used his Instagram to tell Hartman: "Ordering McDonald's come join."

The exchange reportedly took place on Tuesday earlier this week just as the F1 circus arrived at Zandvoort to prepare for the Dutch Grand Prix. In the messages, Norris had asked the Dutch woman to join him for some fast food at his hotel after she had mentioned that they met at last year's race at the same circuit.

He said that he was single when she asked if he had a girlfriend. When the messages eventually leaked, he had begged Hartman to "please delete them haha."

Shortly after the flirty DMs came to light, Norris posted the announcement confirming his breakup with Oliveira, who also goes by the nickname Luisinha.

In the statement, he said: "I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and all she does as an amazing and strong woman with nothing but kindness."

It is unclear when the breakup actually happened, but he did tell Hartman that he was already single at the time of the invitation. He has not made any public comments about the leaked conversation, and neither has Oliveira.

Meanwhile, Hartman is believed to be an underwear model who also makes vegan candles. She is a resident of the area near the Zandvoort circuit, which is about 20 miles outside Amsterdam.

It is unclear if the pair actually met up, but in one of the messages, Norris had tried his luck, asking, "You're [sic] place a b&b? Haha."