Travis Scott and organisers of his Astroworld Festival are facing a growing list of lawsuits with the addition of Tuesday's filing from the family of the nine-year-old boy who was injured at the concert.

Ezra Blount, from Tyler, Texas, was "trampled nearly to death by other concertgoers" during the crowd surge. The incident has left him fighting for his life in the hospital. He is on a ventilator, in an induced coma, and suffering from several organ damages.

The suit filed in Harris County cited severe damages to the boy's "liver, kidney, and brain." The family's lawyer, Benjamin Crump, said in a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter, "This young child and his family will face life-altering trauma from this day forward, a reality that nobody expects when they buy concert tickets. Concerts and music festivals such as this are meant to be a safe place for people of all ages to enjoy music in a controlled environment. None of that was true about the Astroworld Festival."

The family accuses Scott, along with Astroworld Festival organisers Live Nation, Scoremore Mgmt., Cactus Jack Records, and NRG Park, of negligence. The suit said they "egregiously failed in their duty to protect the health, safety, and lives of those in attendance at the concert."

"Many individuals were seen lifting up the unconscious bodies of friends and strangers and surfed them over the top of the crowd, hoping to send them to safety. Further, several individuals were shouting for help with CPR and pleading with Defendants to stop the concert," the suit continued.

According to reports, Scott continued to perform even after a few people from the crowd urged him to stop. The Astroworld Festival killed eight people and injured hundreds over a period of 40 minutes while the rapper carried on with his performance on stage.

The Blount family is seeking more than $1 million from Scott and the Astroworld Festival organisers for their alleged gross negligence to provide adequate security and medical staff during the concert. Crump said that as of the date of the lawsuit filing, Ezra "remains hospitalised in critical condition, suffering from life-threatening injuries, which are likely to be catastrophic."