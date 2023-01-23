In a bizarre incident reported from Australia, authorities closed one of the country's famous beaches after sharks brutally attacked a dolphin off the coast of Sydney.

Hundreds of swimmers were ordered to leave the popular Shelly Beach in Manly on Saturday morning. The dolphin was mauled by at least one suspected bull shark. It was seen circling in the water with its tail injured before it beached off on the shore.

"The shark just literally swam straight past them and headed for the dolphin," said Tracey Hare-Boyd, of Surf Life Saving New South Wales (SLSNSW). A necropsy will be carried out to find out whether the dolphin died of its injury or it had already been ill, per The Guardian.

"There was clear evidence of teeth marks on the animal's tail which looked like white flesh, which might be aged," Macquarie University wildlife scientist Vanessa Pirotta told the Herald.

"It's all part of a natural ecosystem, where if an animal is unwell and an easy target, other animals in the ocean will likely take advantage of that," she added.

The Manly Open Surf Carnival was also suspended shortly after the incident. The authorities have also closed the beaches between Shelley and Queenscliff. People have been asked to stay cautious on all of Sydney's northern beaches.

Such incidents are extremely rare in Sydney. Last year's shark attack on a British swimmer was the first such fatal shark attack in nearly 60 years.

The 35-year-old man, Simon Nellist, died in the attack just off Little Bay in east Sydney in February last year. He was reportedly attacked by a great white shark. He was a diving instructor and a regular swimmer at the beach.

Australia has been experiencing increased shark attacks over the last few years. At least 88 sharks have been sighted between Jurien Bay and Esperance this year. Experts have attributed the phenomenon to changes in the environment, such as rising sea temperatures and overfishing.