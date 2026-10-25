Two federal special agents reported seeing a silent, matte-black triangular object rise above a mountain ridgeline near a sensitive national security site in the western United States in June 2026. The FBI statement records a sighting lasting about three seconds. A separate memorandum from the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) describes the object ascending, hovering and then banking towards a canyon, where it disappeared from view behind intervening terrain.

The accounts appear in records released on 23 October 2026 under the seventh release of the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE), the Department of War's programme for releasing records on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). The FBI statement, FBI-UAP-D043, and AARO memorandum, DOW-UAP-D176, also differ by one hour on the time of the initial call. Neither document explains the discrepancies.

Witness Accounts Differ on the Object's Flight

The FBI document contains a written statement co-signed by two federal special agents. The AARO memorandum records a debrief with the agents and includes an account from a third official at a separate observation post. The witnesses described a non-reflective, matte-black triangular object resembling a delta-wing aircraft, with no visible engines, exhaust, seams or control surfaces.

The FBI statement estimates the object's width at 9 to 15 feet. AARO gives a wingspan of 13 to 15 feet, a length of 6 to 9 feet and a thickness of 1 to 2 feet. These figures are witness estimates, not verified measurements.

According to the AARO memorandum, the object rose an estimated 200 to 300 feet above the ridgeline over about 10 seconds, hovered for roughly 20 seconds, then banked and descended towards a canyon in a departure lasting two to three seconds. The memorandum says it disappeared behind intervening terrain. The FBI statement, by contrast, records a visual sighting lasting about three seconds. The released records do not reconcile the different accounts.

Released Records Contain No Independent Flight Tracking

One agent reportedly used a handheld thermal device that showed a relatively uniform heat signature, warmer than the surrounding environment and without concentrated hot spots. The witnesses compared the object's apparent speed to that of a fighter jet and reported hearing no sound. The documents contain no instrumented speed measurement, and the reported thermal characteristics are not independently verified in the public release.

The released files include no radar tracks, electro-optical video or acoustic recordings that independently establish the object's movement. AARO estimates that it was 1.4 to 3.2 miles west of the primary observation post, based on terrain references. The memorandum describes late-dusk conditions but does not establish the object's propulsion system or whether additional sensor records exist elsewhere in the investigation.

Images accompanying the files appear to be illustrative reconstructions rather than photographs or video of the object. They show the same dusk landscape with a triangular shape placed in different positions. The files do not identify who created the images, which do not independently verify the object's appearance or trajectory.

AARO Cites Similar Reports in the Western United States

AARO says the reported shape and flight characteristics closely resemble those described in other reported incidents in the western United States. The office cites that similarity as grounds for further investigation. Its assessment does not establish that the reports involve the same object, technology or operator.

A ground survey of the canyon drainage the following morning found no wreckage, ground scarring or vegetation damage in the area surveyed, according to the AARO memorandum. The documents redact the exact date and location, the witnesses' names and other identifying details, limiting the information available for independent assessment.

The released records do not identify the object or establish its manufacturer, operator or purpose. The reported shape, silence and movement remain witness observations rather than verified evidence of a particular aircraft or propulsion technology.

FBI and AARO Records Give Different Times

The FBI statement places the initial call at about 19:23 local time, while the AARO memorandum gives 20:23, a difference of one hour. Neither document explains the discrepancy or establishes which time, if either, is incorrect. The difference remains unresolved alongside the conflicting descriptions of how long the object remained visible.

The public release does not establish whether investigators hold additional sensor data that could clarify the encounter. AARO says the case warrants further investigation, but the available records do not provide a conclusive identification. They describe a reported silent, black triangular object that rose above a ridgeline and then moved out of sight behind terrain, while leaving its identity and origin undetermined.