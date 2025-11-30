A former FBI official claimed that Chinese state-backed hackers allegedly orchestrated a five-year cyber campaign that may have impacted virtually every American.

Dubbed 'Salt Typhoon,' the cyberattack reportedly targeted U.S. infrastructure. This means telecommunications, government networks, transportation systems, and even sensitive military installations. Companies believed to be involved in the operation are said to work for China's Ministry of State Security and units within the People's Liberation Army.

Cybersecurity experts are concerned the threat may persist, as the group could still maintain undetected footholds within American companies and agencies, potentially gathering intelligence and tracking movements worldwide.

How Chinese State-Backed Hackers Attacked US Infrastructures

FOX News reported that Pete Nicoletti, chief information security officer at Check Point, said the hackers behind Salt Typhoon had 'full reign access' to telecommunications data.

This access allowed them to monitor phone calls, text messages, and other communications, including those of non-targeted civilians. Nicoletti explained that even routine calls, such as a grandmother reminding a family member to pick up groceries, could have been intercepted, an 'unprecedented' reach that no other cyber attacks have done.

The former FBI cyber official Cynthia Kaiser claimed that the scale of the attack means it is difficult to imagine any American who was entirely unaffected. 'I can't envision a scenario where any American was spared, given the breadth of the campaign', she said, noting that both government and private sector networks were compromised.

Reports indicate that senior U.S. government officials and political figures were deliberately targeted.

Nicoletti listed former President Donald Trump, Special Counsel John Vance, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other high-ranking figures as specific victims of the breach.

The attackers established persistent access over five years, exfiltrating communications and potentially mapping movements.

The FBI and the National Security Agency released a joint advisory in September, warning the public that Chinese intelligence agents were actively targeting many parts of American life. The three companies believed to be involved in the operation are said to work for China's Ministry of State Security and units within the People's Liberation Army.

How the FBI Responded to Cyberattacks

FBI Director Kash Patel is leading efforts to mitigate Chinese influence on U.S. soil and to identify ongoing threats linked to Salt Typhoon.

As a response, U.S. federal agencies are now conducting forensic examinations of affected devices, including phones, laptops, and servers. They are also interviewing people linked to compromised systems. More importantly, the investigation aims to find out if any intelligence gathered over the past five years has been used for political or economic gain.

Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser in December 2024, had previously stated that the attackers aimed to identify device owners and spy on government targets of interest.

Global Reach of Salt Typhoon: U.S. Not the Only Victim

While the U.S. bore the brunt of the attack, agencies report that Salt Typhoon was not confined to American targets.

Multiple countries worldwide, spanning Europe, Asia and the Middle East, were also affected. However, no particular countries were revealed.

Nicoletti expressed concern that the main risk now is not future attacks, but the continued presence of these hackers in systems that remain unaware of their intrusion. 'My biggest concern is that they're still embedded in various organisations and undetected'.

Officials are warning Americans and organisations to remain vigilant. For now, updating cybersecurity protocols and reporting any suspicious activity are huge steps in confirming if the operation is still ongoing, given that Salt Typhoon may have left residual access points.