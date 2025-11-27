Federal agents raided a £1,600 ($2,000) per month apartment in Washington state on Thursday as part of a terrorism probe into an Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard members. The FBI searched the suspect's home and properties in San Diego, seizing electronic devices from the sparse residence where neighbours said he lived quietly.

Neighbours Recall Sparse Living Conditions and Call of Duty Sessions

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, resided in Bellingham, a town described by locals as 'very liberal' and 'very welcoming.' However, the raid on Thursday shattered the community's calm. Stunned neighbors told media outlets that Lakanwal lived in a bare apartment with his wife.

Residents noted that the family had no beds. Instead, there were only 'some couch cushions they would sleep on' inside the sparse home. Despite the lack of furniture, Lakanwal was 'often seen playing Call of Duty' inside the residence.

One neighbour remarked that the family 'never made a peep,' noting that the suspect did not speak much English. During the search of the suspect's house in Washington state, investigators seized numerous electronic devices, including cellphones, laptops, and iPads.

Armed with a .357 Magnum: How the Ambush Unfolded in D.C.

The quiet existence in the Pacific Northwest stands in stark contrast to the brutality witnessed in the nation's capital. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro identified the two wounded National Guard members as Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24. Both remained in critical condition following the attack.

Pirro stated that the suspect ambushed the Guard members while they were patrolling near the White House on Wednesday afternoon. Armed with a powerful revolver, a .357 Magnum, he shot one member who fell and then shot again before firing multiple times at the second member.

Lakanwal is facing at least three counts of assault with intent to kill and criminal possession of a weapon. Authorities confirmed he will be charged with three counts of assault with the intent to kill while armed.

From CIA 'Zero Unit' Asset to Suspect in a Terrorism Probe

Investigators are now piecing together how a former U.S. partner force member turned against the nation. Lakanwal is believed to be from Afghanistan and came to the United States in 2021 under the Biden administration.

He applied for asylum in 2024 and was granted asylum in April 2025, under the Trump administration. Before his arrival in the U.S., Lakanwal worked with the U.S. government.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed Lakanwal was involved with the Zero Unit, working closely with the CIA and the Joint Special Operations Command. Sources familiar with the investigation stated he was a trusted member of that team, which went after U.S. counterterrorism targets.

Ratcliffe noted that this cooperation 'ended in 2021 following the withdrawal from Afghanistan.' FBI Director Kash Patel told a news conference in Washington, D.C., that agents also interviewed the suspect's relatives.

Driving Cross-Country to Launch a Targeted Attack on America

A motive for the shooting is still unclear, but the FBI is currently investigating the shooting as a potential act of international terrorism. Authorities are trying to determine if it may have been inspired by an international terrorist organization.

Officials claimed that Lakanwal drove cross-country from Washington state to carry out the shooting rampage. He drove from his residence to the nation's capital prior to the shooting and targeted the Guardsmen.

'Somebody drove across the country to Washington, D.C., to attack America,' said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. 'This individual -- and so many others -- should have never been allowed to come here,' Ratcliffe added.

The FBI continues to probe the suspect's history and connections. This includes his brother, who sources say is also in the United States, as part of the wider terrorism probe.