The journey from Washington state to the nation's capital ended in bloodshed, but the psychological unraveling of the man accused of shooting two National Guard troops seemingly began years prior in the rugged terrain of Kandahar. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, now charged with attempting to kill American soldiers, reportedly carried the invisible scars of a brutal past long before he pulled the trigger blocks from the White House.

While the 29-year-old had been living in the US as a refugee, a childhood friend suggests that Lakanwal was haunted by the violence he witnessed and perpetrated as a member of a feared paramilitary force. The suspect previously served in a CIA-associated 'Zero Unit', a force that utilised locals to battle the Taliban during the decades-long war in Afghanistan.

Haunted by Violence: How Serving in a CIA-Backed 'Zero Unit' Broke Him

Lakanwal's role in the conflict was far from standard military service; he was embedded with a unit specialising in night raids and covert operations. These groups have been characterised by humanitarian organisations as 'death squads', accused of terrorising villages and meting out executions. According to those who knew him best, the brutality of these missions left a lasting mark on his psyche.

'When he saw blood, bodies, and the wounded, he could not tolerate it,' said a childhood friend of Lakanwal. The friend noted that the nature of the work was relentless and psychologically damaging. 'It put a lot of pressure on his mind,' the friend told the New York Times.

Although his specific rank remains unclear, Lakanwal confided in associates back home that the burden of his actions was becoming impossible to bear. 'He would tell me and our friends that their military operations were very tough, their job was very difficult, and they were under a lot of pressure,' the friend added. This trusted member of the team, who targeted US counterterrorism objectives, reportedly struggled for years to reconcile his reality with the violence required of him.

Driving Across the Country to Launch a 'Targeted Shooting' on US Troops

The lingering trauma allegedly culminated in a calculated attack on American soil. Officials state that Lakanwal left his wife and five children at their residence in Washington state and drove across the country specifically to target the Guardsmen. 'Two National Guardsmen were ambushed Wednesday in the nation's capital in what officials are calling a targeted shooting,' authorities confirmed.

The assault has rattled local leadership and military officials alike. 'Somebody drove across the country to Washington, D.C., to attack America,' said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Following the event, prosecutors announced Lakanwal will be charged with three counts of assault with the intent to kill while armed and criminal possession of a weapon.

FBI Probes Potential International Terrorism Links Behind the Ambush

Law enforcement is now aggressively pivoting to understand the motivation behind the violence. Sources familiar with the investigation indicate the FBI is currently investigating the shooting as a potential act of international terrorism. Authorities are working to determine if the suspect was inspired by foreign organisations or if his actions were solely the result of his troubled history.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed that the partner force Lakanwal served with in Kandahar disbanded in 2021 following the US withdrawal. Ratcliffe expressed strong views on the suspect's presence in the country. 'This individual -- and so many others -- should have never been allowed to come here,' Ratcliffe said.

Asylum Granted in 2025 After Entering Under the Biden Administration

The timeline of Lakanwal's entry into the United States has become a focal point of the inquiry. Law enforcement sources confirmed he is believed to be from Afghanistan and arrived in the US in 2021 under the Biden administration. However, his legal status has evolved over the last year.

He applied for asylum in 2024, and the request was granted in April 2025, under the Trump administration. Despite his history of working closely with the Joint Special Operations Command and the CIA, the vetting process is now under scrutiny. Beyond his immediate family, sources say the suspect also has a brother living in the United States, adding another layer to the mental problems investigation.