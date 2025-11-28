US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old member of the West Virginia National Guard, has died after being shot in Washington, D.C., in what officials are now treating as a targeted attack. The incident, which also critically wounded Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, has triggered federal terrorism investigations and renewed scrutiny over the presence of National Guard troops in the capital.

Beckstrom's identity was confirmed by the West Virginia National Guard and later acknowledged publicly by President Donald Trump, who called her an 'incredible person, outstanding in every single way' during remarks on Thanksgiving Day.

The shooting occurred on 26 November 2025, two days before Thanksgiving. Her death has prompted vigils in her hometown of Webster Springs, and tributes continue to pour in from classmates, comrades and grieving family members.

A Young Soldier With Deep Roots in Her West Virginia Community

According to the West Virginia National Guard, Spc. Beckstrom enlisted on 26 June 2023, serving with the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade. She had been stationed in Washington since August as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission.

Beckstrom was a Class of 2023 graduate of Webster County High School, where teachers and administrators described her as dedicated, steady and a natural leader.

Her former school released a statement honouring her character: 'Sarah... has always demonstrated the strength, character, and commitment that make our school and community proud.'

Friends and former classmates echoed the same sentiment: that she was the kind of young woman who stepped up, showed up, and quietly set an example.

Her father, Gary, later confirmed her passing in a heartbreaking message: 'My baby girl has passed to glory... this has been a horrible tragedy.'

Photos shared by the family — baby pictures, graduation images, and snapshots of Sarah with her sister Nicole — have been shared across the community, turning her story from a headline into a face people recognise, remember and mourn.

Tributes From Those Who Served With Her

Soldiers who served alongside Spc. Beckstrom have offered tributes to her character and resilience.

One fellow Guardsman wrote: 'I spent the entire duration of my mission in DC working with her... she is a very special person. She has fought hard all through the night despite being shot twice at point-blank range.'

Messages of support and calls for prayer circulated widely on West Virginia social media in the hours before her death was officially confirmed.

Vigils are now being held on three consecutive nights at the Webster Springs Veterans of Foreign Wars post, organised by the Webster County Veterans Auxiliary.

What Happened in Washington, DC?

The incident took place at approximately 2:15 p.m. on 26 November 2025, near the Farragut Square Metro Station.

According to US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the suspect — 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal — carried out an 'ambush-style' attack using a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver.

Beckstrom and Wolfe, both on duty, were fired upon at close range.

Authorities say Wolfe, 24, is in critical condition after being shot. The FBI is investigating the shooting as an act of terrorism. Lakanwal is a former member of a CIA-backed Afghan special unit, known as the Zero Units, and entered the US in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome. Officials say his asylum was approved under the Trump administration. The case has since expanded into a coast-to-coast federal investigation, with multiple search warrants being executed.

Why This Incident Is Being Treated as 'Targeted'

Authorities have not released specifics about motive, but the US Attorney, the FBI and federal counterterrorism teams quickly escalated the case.

Key factors:

The attacker travelled from Washington state to D.C.

Officials described the shooting as 'ambush-style.'

Federal investigators confirmed Lakanwal had a complicated and sensitive military-intelligence background.

The attack occurred in an area patrolled by National Guard troops amid heightened political tension.

A Community in Mourning

In West Virginia, Beckstrom's death has prompted widespread mourning. She is remembered not only as a soldier but also as a daughter, sister, classmate and friend.

Her passing represents an uncommon loss of National Guard personnel on American soil, and her name is now being spoken well beyond the community where she grew up.

Amid vigils, a federal investigation and national coverage, tributes continue to emphasise a consistent message: Beckstrom's service and life are valued, and her community intends to honour her memory.