A festive night in Sainte-Anne ended in panic and injury when a car drove into a crowd gathered for the start of Christmas lights, leaving 19 people hurt, including seven children, and sparking a wave of false reports online.

Chaos During the Christmas Celebration

Families had gathered in Schoelcher Square opposite the town hall and church to enjoy the start of the Christmas season. Children, many on a school outing, were seated near the decorations as the event prepared to begin.

According to Radio Caraibes Internationale, the atmosphere of excitement was shattered when a vehicle struck the crowd.

Witnesses reported screams and chaos as people tried to pull children out of harm's way. Decorations were destroyed and gifts abandoned as the festive event turned into an emergency.

Emergency teams quickly arrived to treat the injured, including six children. Authorities later confirmed that no one remained in critical condition, easing initial fears.

For Sainte-Anne, a town accustomed to joyful seasonal celebrations, the incident marked a shocking departure from its normally peaceful traditions.

Driver Arrested With Drugs and Alcohol in System

Police arrested a man in his forties at the scene after his attempted escape was blocked by bystanders. Testing revealed a blood alcohol level of 1.5 g per litre and a positive result for cannabis.

The driver remains in police custody and is expected to face charges of causing road injuries with aggravating factors related to intoxication. Prosecutors have indicated they will request pre-trial detention. Charges may evolve depending on victims' health.

Authorities have emphasised that the incident was accidental. While the driver's actions caused serious injuries, there is no evidence of any deliberate attack.

Misinformation Spreads Online

While emergency services attended to victims, misinformation spread rapidly on social media. Several foreign accounts on X claimed ten people had died, and some falsely described the crash as an intentional act.

Billionaire Elon Musk reposted one of these claims, which amplified the false narrative to millions of users. Online users and media outside the region even attempted to link the incident to ideological motives, none of which were substantiated.

Residents and journalists quickly shared verified reports showing nineteen injured, seven of them children, with no fatalities. Local authorities confirmed these figures and stressed that the driver was intoxicated but not acting with malice.

Community Response and Recovery

The mayor of Sainte-Anne activated a crisis unit to support families affected by the accident. Emergency workers provided first aid and stabilised victims, while local officials coordinated with hospitals to ensure treatment for all injured.

Community members have since returned to Schoelcher Square, leaving candles and decorations as a symbol of solidarity and resilience. Authorities and residents are working to reassure the public and counter misinformation while continuing the investigation.

The event serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of reckless driving, particularly during community celebrations.

Despite the injuries, the prompt response of emergency services and accurate reporting have helped prevent the spread of panic and ensured that families receive the support they need.