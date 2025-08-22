In a move that redefines digital governance, the United Kingdom's communications regulator, Ofcom, has launched an investigation into 4chan, the controversial online message board.

The probe, initiated on 10 June 2025, centres on the platform's failure to conduct an illegal content risk assessment, safeguard users from unlawful or harmful posts, and respond to statutory information requests under the Online Safety Act 2023, which imposes stricter access controls for underage Internet users on various social media platforms and sites.

What's The Potential Ban All About?

In an investigation report by Ofcom, the government body stated that regulated platforms must conduct an assessment of the risk of illegal content and implement systems to reduce users' exposure to harmful or unlawful material. Providers are also required to respond to Ofcom's formal information notices.

Earlier in April, Ofcom requested 4chan's risk assessment records but received no response. With this, the regulator has stated that they will now examine whether 4chan has failed to meet its duties to assess risks, protect users from priority illegal content, and comply with enforcement requirements.

Moreover, Ofcom has the power to impose fines of up to £18 million or 10% of global revenue, or seek court orders to disrupt non-compliant services.

Due to 4chan's non-compliance, Ofcom issued a provisional notice of contravention under the Online Safety Act 2023, citing failures to respond to two statutory information requests.

'4chan Broke No Rules': Legal Team

Following Ofcom's statement, 4chan's legal team, which comprises Byrne & Storm and Coleman Law, argued that 4chan is a US company with no establishment, assets, or operations in the UK. 'Any attempt to impose or enforce a penalty against 4chan will be resisted in a US federal court'.

'American businesses do not surrender their First Amendment rights because a foreign bureaucrat sends them an e-mail. Under settled principles of US law, American courts will not enforce foreign penal fines or censorship codes,' their latest statement read.

Citing First Amendment protections, the firms also warned that US courts do not enforce foreign censorship penalties. They urged the Trump administration to take diplomatic and legal action against what they call the UK's overreach, targeting American businesses.

'Despite these warnings, Ofcom continues its illegal campaign of harassment against American technology firms. A political solution to this matter is urgently required, and that solution must come from the highest levels of American government,' they added.

Other Investigations by Ofcom

Apart from investigating 4chan, Ofcom has launched new investigations under the Online Safety Act into four providers—namely 8579 LLC, AVS Group Ltd, Kick Online Entertainment S.A., and Trendio Ltd—over whether 34 pornography websites have adequate age checks to prevent children from accessing explicit material.

Together, these sites attract over 9 million monthly visitors from the UK. The move follows new rules, effective July 25, that require robust age verification for pornographic content.

These investigations also add up to not only Ofcom's 4chan investigation but also to an online suicide forum, seven file-sharing services, First Time Videos LLC and Itai Tech Ltd.

More on the UK's Second Phase Rollout

All of these latest implementations are part of the second phase of the rollout of the UK's Online Safety Act, which received Royal Assent in October 2023.

In this new phase, the UK introduced strict child-safety duties. Websites hosting pornographic material are now required to use 'highly effective' age assurance measures to prevent under-18s from accessing explicit content.

Early reports show sharp drops in UK traffic to major porn sites as services either implemented controls or restricted UK access.

Following this, campaigners hailed the move as a 'landmark' for child protection. 'No one a year ago believed that you could redesign the digital world so it didn't splurge self-harm, suicide and pornography at a particular demographic,' said Baroness Beeban Kidron, a longtime child-safety campaigner in the House of Lords. 'Guess what? We can.'

With powers to impose multimillion-pound fines and even block access in the UK, the regulator is setting a clear precedent: online platforms must prioritise safety and accountability, or risk significant legal and financial consequences.

As policymakers and civic guardians debate the balance between safety and expression, the outcome of the 4chan case is poised to become a bellwether for digital regulation worldwide.