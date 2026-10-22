A Florida police officer who attended a welfare check is accused of taking possession of the deceased resident's home and using his identity to obtain building permits, before seeking reimbursement for renovations.

Brian Louis Sguros, 35, of the Lauderhill Police Department, was arrested on 20 October. During a court appearance the following day, a judge set his bond at $25,000 (£18,700). The allegations concern conduct beginning after a July 2022 welfare check.

The case centres on the property of Dennis Ionis West, whose body officers discovered inside his home. Investigators allege Sguros subsequently exploited information about the homeowner to pursue a financial interest in the residence.

From Welfare Check to Property Dispute

Sguros was among the officers who responded to West's home on 11 July 2022. An autopsy attributed West's death to cardiovascular disease.

Investigators said Sguros later presented himself to the medical examiner's office as West's friend, despite finding no indication of a prior relationship. Authorities also disputed his assertion that West had no surviving family.

According to reporting on sworn court documents, Sguros acknowledged taking possession of the property around 1 August 2022. He maintained that his work cleaning, securing and renovating it was intended to protect the house from squatters and criminal activity.

That explanation forms part of his account of the property dispute. Investigators allege he had no legal authority to take over the home, while West's lawful heirs were subsequently identified.

A Building Permit in a Dead Man's Name

The alleged use of West's identity extended to paperwork for replacing windows and doors.

Investigators said documents identified West as the living homeowner and included his driving licence and a signature in his name. Paperwork purported to show him appearing before a notary in August 2024, two years after his death.

The notary named in the documents reportedly denied signing them and questioned the stamp's appearance. Authorities also accused Sguros of accessing West's personal information through police resources.

The permit allegations are significant because they concern representations allegedly made in the deceased owner's name. They go beyond a disagreement about who should pay for improvements to an empty property.

Renovation Claim Preceded Criminal Case

In court filings, Sguros claimed he invested at least $214,000 (approximately £159,800) of his own money in renovating the property.

A property company subsequently obtained the heirs' ownership interests, and Sguros surrendered the keys. In February 2026, he filed a civil action seeking reimbursement for his expenditure through a claim against the property.

The company's lawyer raised concerns with the police department about Sguros's involvement and alleged use of official information.

Officer Placed on Unpaid Leave

Lauderhill police said an investigation began on 27 May. Sguros was relieved of duty and placed on paid administrative leave on 22 July, then moved to unpaid leave following his arrest. The charges include alleged misuse of a deceased person's identification information and computer-related offences. Police said the investigation remains active.

The reviewed reports do not establish a conviction or provide a verified plea. Sguros's stated justification for renovating the house does not resolve the separate allegations concerning identity documents, permits and access to police records.