An 81-year-old Florida employee allegedly shot his 61-year-old boss after a workplace confrontation over sleeping on the job, then told police, 'I did it', according to reports.

Jose Lopez was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Delio Trasobares, the owner of Metro Express, a business in Medley, Florida. The alleged shooting took place on the morning of 14 October 2026, according to reporting by Law&Crime.

Police allege that Lopez shot Trasobares in the chest following an argument at the workplace. Witnesses reportedly said Lopez then left the immediate area, smoked a cigarette and rode a tricycle around the business's car park while emergency services were being contacted.

The case has drawn attention because of the alleged sequence of events following the shooting and the statements Lopez reportedly made to investigators. However, the allegations have yet to be established in court.

What Allegedly Happened After the Workplace Confrontation?

According to witness accounts cited in reports, Trasobares arrived at Metro Express shortly before 7.30 am and found Lopez sleeping at the business alongside another employee.

Trasobares reportedly told Lopez not to sleep at work without permission. On the morning of the shooting, he allegedly instructed Lopez to leave.

Witnesses told investigators that Lopez then stood up, retrieved a firearm from a shelf and shouted at Trasobares in Spanish before allegedly shooting him in the chest.

Trasobares reportedly attempted to walk away before collapsing near the doorway. He was taken to hospital by air ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

While witnesses contacted emergency services, Lopez allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette before riding a tricycle around the car park. These details were reported as part of the police account of the incident and have not been independently established in court.

What Did Lopez Allegedly Say After the Shooting?

According to Law&Crime, officers approached Lopez after the shooting, at which point he allegedly made an unsolicited statement: 'I did it.'

After his arrest, Lopez reportedly told police that the firearm was 'next to the microwave'.

Investigators also questioned Lopez about the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting. He reportedly said he was 'fed up' and had 'had enough' of Trasobares 'insulting him and complaining'.

The reported statements are central to the account of the alleged confrontation. However, they should be understood as claims in police reports, not a judicial finding about Lopez's motive.

Reports also said Lopez complained of chest pains and was taken to hospital. He subsequently appeared at his first court hearing remotely from a hospital bed.

What Is Known About the Murder Charge?

Lopez was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Trasobares' death. The charge concerns an alleged killing, and the accusation does not establish guilt.

Reports published after the shooting differed on Lopez's bond status. Law&Crime reported that he was denied bond, while WSVN reported on 16 October that a judge found probable cause and set a $2,500 (£1,879) bond under house arrest.

The discrepancy should be resolved by checking the official Miami-Dade court docket before any definitive statement is made about Lopez's current custody or release status.

The case is listed through the Miami-Dade Clerk of the Courts' criminal case search. Any subsequent hearing or ruling should likewise be confirmed against the latest court record before publication.

Lopez remains accused in the case unless and until the charge is resolved through the legal process. The allegations concerning the workplace dispute, the shooting and his reported statements must therefore continue to be attributed to investigators, witnesses or the outlets reporting them.