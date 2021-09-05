It was a bizarre summer for Emerson Royal, who joined FC Barcelona at the start of the transfer window, but was shipped off to Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day. Emerson was fully looking forward to establishing himself in the Barcelona squad this season, and admits that he and his family were all shocked by the last minute switch.

Barcelona bought out the 22-year-old right-back from a co-ownership deal with Real Betis, and he had already trained and even started for the Blaugrana this season. In an interview with Spanish publication Marca, he spoke up about being hurt by the club that he wanted to join as a child.

Since he arrived at the Camp Nou, Emerson had the impression that he would be staying. Co-captain Sergio Busquets had been mentoring him and helping him adjust his style of play to the squad, but the fairytale did not last very long. Despite starting against Getafe last Sunday, Emerson was summoned by club executives and was told that due to the financial situation, he would have to be sold.

Read more Barcelona successfully slash €145 million off wage bill at the expense of roster

He told them that he wanted to prove himself at the club, but soon realised that he did not really have much of a choice. "I am smart and there came a time when I realised that they were telling me to go no matter what. They were kicking me out with very good words," he said.

"I could say that I'd stay, but I am a person who wants to be happy. I do not want to stay at a club that I love but being sad. I knew their thought was not for me to stay, but for me to leave," he added.

The Brazilian admitted that he was hurt by the club, and things could have been handled differently. Nevertheless, he is now focusing on his future at the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur.

"I am totally focused on Tottenham and on the idea of succeeding there. They have a project for me. They have given me the love I deserve and that is why I am going there with great enthusiasm," he concluded.