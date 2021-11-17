The football world was shaken on November 4 when Paris Saint-Germain women's football player Kheira Hamraoui was attacked by masked men on the streets of Paris. Her teammate and companion at the time of the attack, Aminata Diallo, was initially arrested under suspicion of involvement, but a more sinister angle has now come out involving former Barcelona player and technical director Eric Abidal.

Hamraoui was in Diallo's car when they were stopped by the masked assailants. The victim was pulled out of the car and hit with an iron bar across her legs. Initially, Diallo was suspected to have orchestrated the attack due to an on-field rivalry with the victim who plays in the same position for PSG.

However, Diallo has since been released and has been cooperating to help the investigation. Now, after police discovered that Hamraoui's mobile phone is actually registered under the name of Abidal, he has been drawn into the investigation.

Hamraoui re-joined PSG this summer after playing for FC Barcelona Femeni since 2018. Incidentally, this coincided with the time that Abidal was technical director at the club, a post he left in 2020. Marca reports that the pair is being accused of having an illicit affair. This has come to light after the investigation revealed that the masked assailants shouted something like "Sleeping with married men, are we?" It has also been revealed that Abidal was one of the first people Hamraoui called after the attack took place.

Because of this new evidence, Abidal's wife, Hayet, has emerged as a possible suspect in the case. The incident is now being investigated as a possible revenge move by the scorned wife.

Aminata Diallo has been cleared of any involvement after it became clear that the assault was a personal rather than a football related matter. This is aa developing story with the Abidal couple facing questioning by the police. Meanwhile, Hamraoui has refused to comment on the rumours about the alleged affair.