Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has weighed in on his former club's interest on his new Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe. While the Spaniard believes that the Frenchman must join Los Blancos eventually, he would prefer to play with the star forward at the Parc des Princes for the time being.

Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer this summer after failing to come to an agreement with the Spanish giants on a contract extension. Mbappe is a long-time target of Los Blancos, and Ramos now has direct access to the player. A few months ago, he may have been expected to try to convince Mbappe to finally make the move to the Spanish capital, just like what Karim Benzema had been doing during Euro 2020.

However, now that Ramos himself has signed for the Ligue 1 outfit, he has a slightly different opinion. "Advice on a personal level I could never give. I could tell him something from experience, but I would do it in private. As a PSG player, I would like him to stay. I like to play with the best and Mbappe is one of them," said Ramos, as quoted by Goal.

He then went on to confirm that he still thinks the 22-year-old's destiny lies with Los Blancos. "Of course. Madrid is one of the best clubs in the world. On a historical level, the best. For me, great players have to go through there. But now I want him on my team. I want to win and for that I want the best to be by my side," he said.

Mbappe had always been open about wanting to join Real Madrid. The club has also been open about wanting to sign him, and this summer is a prime opportunity for the deal to take place. The player has so far refused to commit his long term future by extending his deal with PSG, but the club does not want to sell.

His current deal only runs until the end of the coming season, and Real Madrid are hoping that their French counterparts will be convinced to cash in this summer. Otherwise, they will risk losing him on a free transfer in 2022.

Real Madrid has had a conservative year when it comes to transfers, and Florentino Perez may be ready to finally make an astronomical bid to pacify club members who are unhappy about a trophyless 2020/21 season.