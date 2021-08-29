The summer transfer window has seen a number of players turning into unexpected bedfellows. Former Real Madrid and FC Barcelona captains Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi are now sharing a dressing room at Paris Saint-Germain, but another former Real Madrid star is also enjoying the unexpected surprise of being teammates with the Argentine.

Keylor Navas moved to the Parc des Princes back in 2019, after a successful spell with Los Blancos. He figured in numerous El Clasico matches against FC Barcelona, where he needed to defend his goal against the efforts of Messi and his teammates.

The Colombian is still waiting for a chance to play on the same side as Messi, as the Argentine prepares to finally make his PSG debut. According to Football España, Navas did a radio interview to speak about his new teammate.

"I feel very happy to be at a club like this because when I was little I saw the Champions League as something unattainable, but now I've had the joy of building a career in Europe, fighting at the highest level, and that's important," he said, as he described his career from Real Madrid to PSG.

Navas then spoke about the Argentine. "Leo is a great person. I knew him from the times we played against each other but now that we've spent time together it's super nice because I see that he's someone humble, simple and hardworking," he said, before confirming what fans had been thinking for many years. "He's got a gift from God that makes him different from everyone else, but in training he works hard and that motivates us a lot."

Messi has clearly made an instant impact at PSG, with his new teammates praising his performances in training. Fans are expecting him to finally make his PSG debut when the club travels to Reims on Sunday.