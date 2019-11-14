Formula One recently announced a brand new 10-year plan. It aims to change the face of the sport by becoming carbon neutral by 2030. Delivering a net-zero carbon hybrid power unit is what the people behind the pinnacle of motorsport is currently aiming for.

Over the years, motor racing has been facing increased criticism as a sport, due to its current yearly carbon dioxide output of 255,000 tonnes. This is a growing concern because the entire planet is under a climate emergency because of high air pollutant levels.

Sources claim that on-track cars contribute only 0.7% of F1's total emission level. The majority of Formula One's carbon footprint results from the teams' travels and the transportation of equipment to races around the world. Fan travel is another major carbon emission factor.

As part of the environment-friendly blueprint, teams will attempt to reduce pollution factors by minimising the number of people that travel to each race. Instead, teams will use improved communication technology. This will allow analysts and strategists to stay at their respective headquarters and work remotely.

F1 also intends to increase rail usage for transporting kits to each of the race venues. This, in turn, is expected to reduce air miles.

Although the percentage of emissions caused on-track is comparatively negligible, the sport is aiming to utilise improved biofuels to further lower their carbon footprint. These biofuels are to be made of biological organisms like algae.

Chairman and CEO of Formula 1, Chase Carey said, "In launching F1's first-ever sustainability strategy, we recognise the critical role that all organisations must play in tackling this global issue."

The official website of Formula 1 mentioned that the sport is at the forefront of automotive innovations. That gives Formula 1 a global platform that helps them accelerate progress and develop state-of-the-art technology. These tech wonders can hopefully reduce, and eventually eliminate carbon emissions from the current internal combustion engine (ICE).

They also claimed that the hybrid power unit would play an instrumental role in building the future of a sustainable automotive industry. The F1 hybrid power unit that is currently in use delivers more power while using lower amounts of fuel as compared to any other car.

When such a powerful hybrid engine combines with some advanced sustainable fuels along with efficient energy recovery systems, a marvelous opportunity awaits to be unleashed. This could mean a sustainable future with net zero carbon footprint not just for the sport but for the whole auto industry as well.